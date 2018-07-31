The Spoils of War Launches Service Delivering Themed Gift Boxes From Veteran-Owned Businesses

A huge number of people want to show support for veteran-owned businesses. New company The Spoils of War makes this simple and exciting with new gift box offers.

Albany, GA (PRUnderground) July 31st, 2018

Members of the military take great risks and often make great sacrifices so that America and even other parts of the world can remain or become free. When returning to civilian life as veterans, many choose to launch their own businesses, and not surprisingly, there’s no shortage of those who would like to support them. New service The Spoils of War makes this both simple, surprising, and fun with their exciting launch. The company offers a themed gift box, from veteran-owned businesses. The first box will ship in August 2018. The enthusiasm surrounding the project is high and rising,

“I enjoy giving back to the communities who made me who I am today,” commented Dennis Cohen Army Veteran, founder, and owner of The Spoils of War. “It is rare to find someone who doesn’t have ties to the vet community. Veterans are our brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers, cousins, friends and more.”

According to the company, they plan on bringing on a wide range of veteran-owned businesses on board covering all kinds of products in as many categories as possible, adding to the excitement. With the superior work ethic possessed by most veterans, the quality of the products that make into the box are top-notch, and The Spoils of War choose carefully who and what to include to deliver to customers the absolute best experience possible.

With The Spoils of War on the march to open the door to explore and support veteran-owned businesses on a regular basis, all signs are pointing toward the project being a grand success.

For more information be sure to visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/getthespoils.

About The Spoils of War

The Spoils of War highlights veteran-owned businesses, giving you the ability to support our nation’s defenders.

WE STAND for those who Fought, WE KNEEL for those who’ve Fallen and WE DEFEND till the End.