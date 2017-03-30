The singer Li Li opening act for the legendary electric string quartet Bond’s 2017 Bulgarian tour

Billboard Charts crossover singer Li Li supports the 4 million CD seller Bond string quartet during their 2017 tour of Bulgaria

March 30th, 2017

The original electric string quartet Bond will tour Bulgaria from 19th to 23rd April, 2017 supported by the Top20 USA Billboard chart crossover singer Li Li.

Bond is the best-selling string quartet in the history of the music industry with over 4 million albums sold worldwide. Bond has travelled the globe several times over in sell-out tours at major venues across the world, as well as featuring at numerous film premieres and even featured in movies including portraying themselves in James Bond spoof ‘Johnny English’ alongside Rowan Atkinson, and ’ XXX: State Of The Union’ with Samuel L. Jackson, Ice Cube and Willem Dafoe. Bond were the quartet who performed ‘I Am the Walrus’ with Russell Brand at London’s Olympic Closing Ceremony 2012.

Hailed by the UK press as “the Spice Girls of Classical music”, with 56 platinum and 15 gold discs across the world, the quartet has shaken the world of classical crossover and are true vanguards in their field.

Li Li’s effortless, powerful and soulful vocal delivery and graceful stage presence has thrilled audiences across the world. With a focus spread between crossover repertoire and traditional opera, Li Li has an impressive career history, with live performances ranging from opera and chorus stage roles, performances at festivals and sports ceremonies, and many notable collaborations.

She has performed at opening ceremonies for sports events such as the World Unified Martial Arts Championship in Italy, and has several international television features which include the performance on Eurosport TV live for the Superkombat’s 2013 World Grand Prix Final – broadcast live in 90 countries.

The Chinese-born soprano now based in the UK, has received the accolades of the Mario Lanza Opera Prize and the Ashleyan Opera Prize for her vocal work, whilst other career highlights include an impromptu performance with world renowned maestro Andrea Bocelli of Butterfly’s “Un Bel Di Vedremo” prior to a Mr Bocelli’s live show at London’s O2 Arena, and a performance on RAI 1 Italian National TV.

Li Li has also recorded a Christmas single with the late legendary actor Christopher Lee (Lord of The Rings, Star Wars). “Jingle Hell” – a playful metal/crossover take on “Jingle Bells” – which has reached the no.18 in the 2013 USA Billboard charts.

Bond and Li Li live on stage: grace, beauty and talent all in one. A delight.

The concerts, already nearly sold-out, will take place at :

April 19, 2017 – NDK Hall 1, Sofia

April 21, 2017 – Festival & Concert Centre, Varna

April 22, 2017 – Opera Burgas, Burgas

April 23, 2017 – Festival & Concert Centre, Varna

