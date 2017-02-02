The secret to the amazing Rio de Janeiro’s carnival: I LOVE RIO takes a closer look

Famous around the world, Rio de Janeiro’s Carnival has been defined as the biggest party in the world – as 5 days and 5 nights of breath-taking parades and street parties involve millions of people and take over the city.

Held 40 days before Easter, Rio’s Carnival is major national event which takes place in February or March every year, and it is featured by news outlets worldwide.

Colorful floats, gorgeous muses, thousands of people singing, dancing, and marching in perfect accord – these are the images that made of Rio’s Carnival the most famous Carnival in the world, and rightfully so – the samba parades are spectacular, highly orchestrated and professional shows that take place in the purpose-built Sambódromo stadium in the Carnival week-end.

These shows are more than just parades – they are fierce competitions with strict sets of rules, and a title at stake. During the parades, Rio’s most talented samba schools sing and dance their way down the Sambódromo, in groups of several thousands, parading extravagant and lavish costumes, glorious vibrant and imaginative floats, percussion bands, and choreographed samba dances.

While fans cheers and crowds watch the show, official judges scrutinize each element of the parade, such as the theme songs and the costumes, and score the overall performances.

Yet, the secret of the magic of Rio’s Carnival is not in the parades, in the spectacular floats, in the exuberant costumes, or the hundreds of thousands of people that take over Rio de Janeiro in street-parties marching with songs and “alegria” (happiness) – what truly makes Rio de Janeiro’s Carnival special and unique in the world is the joy and passion of Rio’s inhabitants, called “Cariocas”.

Cariocas’ passion for the yearly event, reflected in their authentic smiles, their natural radiance, cultural diversity, enthusiasm and love of life in general, is nothing short than contagious, taking over any bystander and making anyone into an instant reveler.

On this link, ILOVERIO.COM documented one of Rio de Janeiro’s famous samba parades, capturing details of the costumes, the smiles, and the energy of what is a must-see celebration.

Hundreds of up-close and personal photographs, portray some of the energy and emotions and give an immersive glimpse into one aspect of an unforgettable night where everyone is invited – even to dress in a costume and parade alongside thousands of Cariocas in the famous “Sambodromo.”

