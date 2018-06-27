The Schwartz Law Firm LLC Talks Maritime Worker Injury Claims

Accidents, injuries and fatalities suffered by maritime workers are insured by the Federal government through The Jones Act, The Death on the High Seas Act and The Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act as well as eligibility for maintenance and cure benefits.

Any person who qualifies as a maritime worker or happens to work in or around the water is subject to some kind of insurance or compensation when it comes to an injury at the workplace. The Schwartz Law Firm has decades of combined experience successfully taking legal action against employers for maritime and dock workers.

Maritime industry workers are prone to accidents due to the high-risk work required for the job. Injuries like falls, crashes, exposure to dangerous chemicals, falling objects, burns and mechanical malfunctions are some of the most common accidents and are usually due to employer negligence.

Whether the employer lacked knowledge of the risks associated with your injury or you were simply overworked and make a mistake, the employer is responsible.

The Jones Act gives maritime workers who were injured while on the job the right to sue their employer if they negligently did not not provide a safe workplace or if the vessel they were working on was not in a reasonably safe condition. A majority of unsafe conditions on a vessel, big or small, can lead to liability under this act.

Maintenance and cure requires maritime employers to provide care for injured workers regardless of who is at fault. The term maintenance refers to providing room and board to the injured worker while they recover, and includes expenses like rent, utilities, property tax, homeowners insurance and meals.

