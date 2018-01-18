The Sales Pro University Launches “The Best Online Sales Training Course” Game Changer

Having cut to the chase via the honed skills of an award-winning salesman, The Sales Pro University ups the ante on sales performance. How so? With a newly-launched interactive program that says, “We dare you to get bored.”

Ever wanted an award-winning sales trainer in your pocket? One with the answer to, “How can I strategically educate sales pros to increase revenue and put the client’s best interest top of mind?” Enter, Paul Anderson and The Sales Pro University. Newly-launched to change how people tap into their inner sales expert, the online sales training program levels the playing field with a wellspring of insider info. Combining time-tested strategies with a fun, modern approach, Anderson lassos comprehension with animations, live sessions, comics, action plans, and reinforcements that get sellers tangible profits. Unlike any other sales program created thus far based on content and entertainment value alone, the training also employs integrity as a working principle. The Sales Pro University is fully-focused on training top sellers to build honest client-centered relationships; changing forever what has thus far been known as a one-up salesmanship game.

A top salesman, entertaining author, and Keynote speaker with over twenty selling awards and two award-winning books, Anderson uses a relational approach to quantify power elite selling. That’s tough to do in a climate that’s ever challenging and ready to use a survival of the fittest mentality with abandon.

Anderson said of the innovative sales course online, “We want our world to change your world so we spent years developing this extremely interactive program you can use to learn anytime, anywhere. Our lessons burst with inspiration because we get into the blood of what’s important to you. You matter just as much as your customers matter to you. So, you will experience a learning environment that’s thoroughly modern without any of the boring, old-fashioned techniques that fail to engage. Moreover, our content is designed to drive memory recall. It’s phenomenal. The strategies and techniques are proven with results and will make you a sales pro faster than any other online sales training platform out there.”

Given his nearly thirty years of experience, Anderson equips online students with the nitty-gritty of sales tact. On board are sales techniques and skills that work for B2B or B2C long or short-sell cycles for a product or service. With colorful teaching environments that encompass uniquely designed animation, self-assessments, action plans, content reinforcing videos, and motivational videos the training program creates a backdrop for success.

Lessons include:

• Closing

• Dealing with Objections

• Presentations

• New Business Development

• The Law of Numbers

• Reflecting Technique

• Questioning Technique

• Building Rapport

• Long/Short Sales Cycle

• Creating Differentiation

• Benefits/Results

• Features/Functions

• Belief in Value

Upon completion of The Sales Pro University, each student receives a Certification of Excellence. This will mark their successful completion of the sales training course and reinforce their credibility and sales expertise overall.

Paul Anderson has accumulated 25 plus years of top sales and leadership achievement. He is the creator of The Sales Pro Learning and Development Company and a Keynote speaker and a Certified Go-Giver Speaker and Coach. Thus, Anderson’s methods embody the highest level of leadership philosophies and principles.

The Sales Pro University is an online sales training course created by Paul Anderson. Anderson is the author of the award-winning books, “The Sales Pro” and “Sales Pro Meets his Mentor.”