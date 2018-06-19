The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland Entices With “Summer in the City” Picnic Package

Special Offer Especially for Overnight Vacationers and Lovers of the Outdoors

Cleveland, OH (PRUnderground) June 19th, 2018

The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland is welcoming the season with a new overnight package designed for picnic aficionados and fans of Cleveland’s many parks, squares and lakeside beaches. Celebrating its first summer following a heralded head-to-toe transformation which completely reimagined the downtown hotel, The Ritz-Carlton will welcome June-through-August travelers with a customized Summer in the City experience providing delectable al fresco dining for enjoyment at nearby Public Square, at the city’s popular Edgewater Beach, or at Cleveland’s many other lush parks and gardens.

Located just steps from The Ritz-Carlton, Public Square is Cleveland’s newly-reimagined 6.5-acre downtown park. The popular outdoor gathering spot features a fountain, ice rink, lush lawn with natural amphitheater, walking promenade and speakers’ terrace. It is also home to public events and activities ranging from Yoga on the Green, cultural programs and live music and arts — to food truck days, poetry slams and inspiring celebrations about Cleveland and its residents. A new yet already beloved urban oasis, Public Square has helped turn this popular sports and entertainment-oriented city into one of the nation’s most popular summer picnic destinations as well.

Besides enjoying the city’s surrounding outdoor delights, Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland guests also can stroll to the nearby Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, to Cleveland Indians Major League Baseball games, to live entertainment events at the Q Arena and Playhouse Square, and to an array of readily accessible downtown museums, arts, science and dining venues.

Valid on weekend nights throughout Labor Day 2018 and priced from $419 per night, Summer in the City includes deluxe accommodations (Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday evening, based on availability), plus welcome lemonade spritzers for two and a custom-provisioned Ritz-Carlton Picnic Basket stocked with a selection of chilled dining delicacies, beverages, tablecloth and all necessary dining accoutrements.

For reservations at The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland, visit http://www.ritzcarlton.com/cleveland, call 1-800-241-3333 or contact a travel professional. Packages are based on availability, with Summer in the City valid through September 3, 2018. To contact the hotel directly, call +1-216-623-1300, or engage online at https://www.facebook.com/ritzcarltoncleveland or https://www.instagram.com/ritzcarltoncleveland. The hotel hashtag is #rcmemories #cleveland.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland

The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland and its TURN Bar + Kitchen are located at 1515 West Third Street in the heart of the city’s dynamic Downtown entertainment, sports, dining, gaming, music, business, historic, arts and cultural district. The hotel is located within walking distance of The Q, home court for the Cleveland Cavaliers and a venue for national headliner concerts. For room reservations or information, please call the hotel directly at +1-216-623-1300; call toll-free at +1-800-241-3333; or visit www.ritzcarlton.com/cleveland or a travel professional. To engage directly with the Forbes Four Star/AAA Four Diamond hotel, visit https://www.facebook.com/ritzcarltoncleveland or https://www.instagram.com/ritzcarltoncleveland.