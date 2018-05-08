The Ravens of Carrid Tower – A New Fantasy Series Game of Thrones Fans Will Love

Game of Thrones fans are going to love this new fantasy series.

What’s the book like?

The Ravens of Carrid Tower is written as narrative history, penned by a drunk and disillusioned god who at his wits end with the world has decided record his people’s charge into chaos.

It’s epic fantasy with a distinctly political edge, as the games of rulers and gods send the world into chaos.

The book features epic world, spanning plotlines that combines the depth and intelligence of Steven Erikson’s “Book of the Fallen,” with the Machiavellian political intrigues of George R Martin’s “A Game of Thrones.”

When’s the book ready?

The Kickstarter campaign has begun on 4th May 2018. It will finish on 3rd June 2018. The books and other rewards will be issued to all backers within 30 days of the campaign successfully finishing.

The novel will be on sale on Amazon on 1st August 2018

Backers will all receive their books at least a month before the book is released to the public.

What’s the Kickstarter campaign for?

The books already finished so all funding raised in the campaign will be used to create an audio version of the series and develop a graphic novel for the wider universe.

The campaign funding target is just £900

Where can people support the new fantasy series:

This is the link to the Kickstarter page:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/davidcblack/the-ravens-of-carrid-tower-epic-fantasy-fiction-se

Where have we seen you before?

David Black ran a popular YouTube channel that documented his journey as he moved to packed his life into a bag and moved to thailand.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpyPiVWN439BRgdOekrkw9g

About David Black

David Black is a fantasy author, silk merchant and artist currently working on his projects in a beautiful valley in Northern Thailand.