The Preservationists by Jason Daniels is a Literary fiction novel. It's a coming-of-age story and a romantic adventure story for young adults.

Black Rose Writing is proud to present THE PRESERVATIONISTS, a debut novel by Kentucky author Jason Daniels. A native of Floyd, and Johnson County, Kentucky and a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, Daniels’ tender coming-of-age story includes a road odyssey, a romantic quest, and the effort to surmount grief, addiction, loneliness, and financial hardship in the quest for a better life.

When teenage fraternal twins Daniel and Dustin lose their mother during their senior year of high school, their life journeys split apart. Daniel moves off to a distant city full of romance and history, seeking a new start and finding unusual allies, including his challenging and highly accomplished new boss. He also meets a young viola player who helps him explore the world around him, and with each new adventure captures another piece of his heart. Meanwhile, his brother Dustin is lured into drugs and criminality by the old hometown’s seediest underbelly. He feels abandoned and his life is in need of rescue.

THE PRESERVATIONISTS will change the way you think about contemporary life in rural America.

