The Pool Butler – Pool Cleaning and Pool Repair in Atlanta, Georgia Has a New Look

Swimming pool cleaning and repair company, The Pool Butler, updates their online presence with a newly-designed website.

Atlanta, Georgia (PRUnderground) May 8th, 2017

The Pool Butler is proud to announce their new look on the Web. “Our customers are like our family,” says Tim Bolden, owner. “We are all about providing outstanding service, as well as a great customer experience. By updating our website, we ensure that we are providing the best experience to our customers, both at their homes while servicing their swimming pools, and online when visiting us on the Web at ThePoolButler.net.”

In addition to the new website design, The Pool Butler has some important and timely updates for swimming pool owners in Atlanta. “We are excited to announce that the pool season is here and we are off to an amazing start!” Bolden continues, “Thanks to the warmer weather, people who have previously closed their pools are beginning to open their pools again and we are officially in the beginning stages of our busy season.”

The Pool Butler recommends inspecting all of your equipment to ensure that it is running efficiently for the upcoming summer months. It is also essential to ensure that your water is properly balanced and any major maintenance work is completed. This time of the year pollen is heavy and can cause filters to get clogged up very easily. Please be sure to watch the pressure on your filters and backwash at the appropriate times. If you have a cartridge filter, be sure to clean the cartridges when water flow has decreased and the pressure on the tank goes up.

The Pool Butler is a multi-year winner of the Best of Kudzu Award and a TrustDALE Certified company, and is the largest full service swimming pool service, swimming pool repair, and swimming pool maintenance company in Atlanta, Georgia and the metro Atlanta area.

About The Pool Butler

