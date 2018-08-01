The Plymouth House and Guardian Recovery Network Announce a New Detox Facility in Portland Maine

Located in Portland, Maine, Pine Tree Recovery Center is set to open in August of 2018.

Portland, ME (PRUnderground) August 1st, 2018

Through a strategic partnership, The Plymouth House and Guardian Recovery Network announce the opening Pine Tree Recovery Center, a new 22-bed medically monitored detox facility. Located in Portland, Maine, Pine Tree Recovery Center is set to open in August of 2018.

Plymouth and Guardian serve individuals, and impacted families, suffering from substance and alcohol use disorders. Through proprietary detoxification protocols designed to comfortably and safely eliminate physical dependence on substances, Pine Tree Recovery Center will effectively prepare clients for the next appropriate level of care.

Pine Tree Recovery Center’s onsite medical team will provide addiction medicine services and detoxification protocols using studies developed in coordination with the most up-to-date research from the American Society of Addiction Medicine.

According to Program Director, John Buro, “Pine Tree Recovery Center will focus on therapies that work, under the supervision of experienced detox medical professionals that have long track records of providing successful treatment in a safe and comfortable environment. Our desire is to bring forth the services of a state-of-the-art detox facility to the Portland, Maine community and its surrounding areas.”

After completion of its residential detox program, Pine Tree Recovery Center will assist clients in identifying appropriate treatment to help individuals further their journey into recovery. The facility will also provide support and therapeutic resources to its clients’ loved ones and family members.

Additionally, Pine Tree Recovery Center will provide dedicated space on their facility’s upper level for independent substance abuse and mental health professionals to offer ancillary services on an outpatient basis. These providers will offer services ranging from recovery/life coaching, individual and family therapy, as well as interventions/crisis management and case management services. Trainings and continuing education services will also be available to clinicians and partnered professionals in the second floor space.

About Pine Tree Recovery Center

For information regarding Pine Tree Recovery Center’s detoxification services, or the new facility in Portland, Maine, please contact Program Directors, John Buro and Mike Rocks, or visit their website at https://www.pinetreerecovery.com/.