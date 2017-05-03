The Only U.S. Licensed Dentist in Latin America is at Trust Dental Care

Tijuana, Baja California (PRUnderground) May 3rd, 2017

Trust Dental Care, a world class cosmetic, laser & implant dentistry office located in the heart of Tijuana, is owned and operated by the only U.S. licensed, female dentist in all of Latin America. Her name is Dr. Cirenia Aparicio Miranda – she is a globally acclaimed dental practitioner and the best dentist in Mexico.

She is the first and only dentist of Hispanic descent to be accredited by the AACD in all its history. Since its inception in 1984, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) has hosted a total of 370 accredited dentists in its ranks, and Dr. Aparicio Miranda is proud to be their only Mexico dentist.

Dr. Aparicio Miranda earned worldwide recognition for being a senior speaker in conferences held by Sirona and VITA – two German companies distinguished for being leaders in dental technology innovations. She also teaches top-notch dentists how to become trainers for future generations of dental practitioners.

Despite having over 20 years of practical experience in the field of dentistry, Dr. Cirenia Aparicio Miranda continues to expand her knowledge of the subject through endless education. Her unmatchable work ethic has led her to become the best Mexico dentist.

Dr. Aparicio Miranda’s goal as a Tijuana dentist is to provide high-quality dentistry to citizens of the world unable to afford dental treatments in their respective countries. The rise of dental tourism has produced a platform for her to become the best dentist in Mexico, and adhering to American standards of healthcare has made her Tijuana dentist office flourish, unlike any other competitor.

Her Tijuana dentist office – Trust Dental Care – has been around for over a decade, cementing it as the best Tijuana dentist office for Americans and Canadians alike. In these ten plus years, over 90 percent of Dr. Aparicio Miranda’s patients have hailed from either Canada or the United States.

Dr. Aparicio Miranda is an extremely experienced Implant and Cosmetic Dentistry Specialist and is admired internationally for her passion, artistry, innovation, quality, and for becoming an instructor of higher-learning, dental instruction programs. She offers a broad spectrum of dental treatments in her Tijuana dentist office, including dental implants, full mouth reconstruction, porcelain veneers, and plenty more.

Other achievements of Dr. Aparicio Miranda, the best Mexico dentist, include: Creating over 20,000 crowns and veneers throughout her prolific career, becoming a laser dentistry specialist, obtaining the CEREC Certificate for CAD/CAM Dentistry, and participating in countless of hands-on seminars completed with the California Dental Association (CDA).

ABOUT TRUST DENTAL CARE

Trust Dental Care not only has the best dentist in Mexico, but they also offer excellent assistance and quality dentistry at an affordable cost. Also, their FREE shuttle service will gladly meet you at the San Diego Airport or the San Ysidro border, and transport you back, as well.

Their state-of-the-art technology allows for the reduction of time a patient must spend in the dental chair, increasing their time to go sightseeing in Tijuana. Trust Dental Care’s facility, managed by enthusiastic dental coordinators who speak fluent English, is located just a few minutes away from the San Diego-Tijuana border.

About Trust Dental Care

DDS Mexico, Tijuana dental clinic offering affordable dentists in Mexico, saving of 75% on the cost of dental implants compared to average US prices. High quality dental implants in Mexico, and dental tourism reviews.

Trust Dental Care in Tijuana, Mexico combines low cost and high quality of service to make your own Dental Tourism one of the best decisions you can make concerning your dental health.

Another way to extend the benefits of Dental Tourism to Mexico is to make it into a family affair.