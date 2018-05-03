The One and Only KIDS FIRST! Film Critics Boot Camp – Coming to a City Near You

June, July and August in 8 Cities Nationwide

Tweens and teens watch and critique films, interview celebrities as entertainment reporters at KIDS FIRST! Film Critics Boot Camps where learning and fun are one!

Santa Fe, NM (PRUnderground) May 3rd, 2018

The KIDS FIRST! Film Critics Boot Camp is coming to eight cities this summer, enabling kids to learn how to become entertainment reporters after spending a week practicing their on- and off-camera skills. Taught by leading producers, directors and filmmakers, children ages 11 to 17 truly have the opportunity of a lifetime in this unique star-making program. Beginning in Denver June 4-8, the camp then travels to Miami, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Old Bridge (NJ), Seattle, Los Angeles and New York City.

“My eldest son, Rohan participated in the KIDS FIRST! Film Critics Boot Camp in 2016 and has been a part of the KIDS FIRST! Film Critics national team since. It has been amazing watching his confidence grow over the last two years. His teachers have also noticed a huge improvement in his writing ability. He attended the advanced camp in 2017 and learned a lot about video editing and improved his interviewing skills. Jennifer F., New York City

The KIDS FIRST! Film Critics Boot Camp is designed to offer young people the opportunity to learn the skills they need to critique and review films, present their reviews on-camera and interview celebrities. “Children will learn a variety of behind-the-scenes film industry skills as they watch and critique the latest films, write reviews, develop on-camera reporting and interviewing techniques and meet working film critics, celebrities, directors and producers of some of their favorite films,” said Ranny Levy, KIDS FIRST! Founder and President.

“It made me improve my vocabulary and write even more because I didn’t use to like writing,” said Angel David Gonzales who participated in the 2017 camp in Brooklyn, NY last summer. The normally shy Gonzalez’steacher, Madeline Rodriguez commented that participating in the camp boosted his confidence as well. “It’s really nice to see him open up from his shell, to really embrace this experience and opportunity,” she said.

Following the camp, campers will have the opportunity to join the KIDS FIRST! Film Critics team of reporters. Reviews by KIDS FIRST! Film Critics reach more than seven million viewers every month through affiliations with broadcast, print and online publications including Huffington Post, Kidzworld.com, GRAND Magazine, Kidsville News, Working Woman and many more. Take a look at ABC News Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon’s story on one of our previous camps: https://7ny.tv/2KvqYMt

KIDS FIRST! FIRM CRITICS BOOT CAMP DETAILS:

June 4 – 8: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO 80206

June 18 – 22: Miami, FL ImaginaUS, 7291 NW 74th St., Miami, FL 33166

July 9 – 14: KiDz HuB National Headquarters, 2685 County Rd 516, Old Bridge, NJ 08857

July 13 – 15: Young Media Critics, 225 E. City Line Ave, Suite 16, Bala Cynwyd, PA

July 23 – 27: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

July 30 – Aug. 3: Rainier Arts Center, 3515 S. Alaska St., Seattle, WA 98118

Aug. 6 – 10: New York City, tba

Aug. 10 – 12: IN3, 2301 D Georgia Ave., NW, Washington DC 20011

About KIDS FIRST!/Coalition for Quality Children’s Media

KIDS FIRST! is a project of the 26-year-old national nonprofit (501-c-3) Coalition for Quality Children’s Media whose mission is to teach children critical viewing skills and to increase the visibility and availability of quality children’s media. The KIDS FIRST! Film Critics Boot Camp has taken place on the lot at Walt Disney Studios, the Paramount Pictures lot, Discovery Communications Headquarters and Hispanic Information and Technology Network in New York City. KIDS FIRST! is supported by major entertainment industry leaders, teachers, librarians, media professionals, lobbyists, policymakers, child advocates, educators, parents and families nationwide with a cumulative membership of over 17 million.