The New StreamingVideoProvider.com Online Video Platform Is Here

StreamingVideoProvider launched today a new version of its online video platform, used by customers around the world that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish, protect, monetize high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere, on any device.

San Francisco, CA (PRUnderground) May 17th, 2018

“It took us nearly 3 years of development but the end result it astonishing. Our new video platform is so superb that immediately puts us in front of our competitors, with its new video management panel, core video streaming APIs, speed and simplicity”. We built the new platform not just for SMBs, but also to suit large corporations, looking to manage tens of thousands of media assets, in a fast, secure and simple way“ said Deyan Shkodrov, CEO of StreamingVideoProvider.

Some of the highlights of the new video platform:

Faster, Simpler and Intuitive: All media, settings and publishing tools accessible in one place.

Playlists and Playlist Folders: Users can organize their media assets into playlists and folders for easy management and publishing.

Quick Publishing: With just one click, users can instantly embed or share their media and playlists, via private shareable link, Facebook, Twitter or email.

Pay-Per-View: With the new option “Simple PPV” users can set a sales price for their individual videos and ppv live streams and start selling them online. Advanced options are also available for those looking to sell, rent or offer subscriptions to single and groups of videos.

Password Protections: The new option “Simple Password” allows users to password protect their individual videos using custom passwords. Advanced options allow them to control, manage and analyze each of their viewers behaviour (E.g. customers, employees, departments).

Analytics: Analyze viewer’s behaviours and data related to all or individual media.

Asset Management: Most settings are now hierarchically organized as Global, Playlist and Individual media settings. This way users can quickly change settings at higher level and apply them to all items lower in the hierarchy. Making it easy for large numbers of media assets to be managed and processes simply.

Video Ads & Banners: As an addition to Pay-Per-View, users can now run and earn money with pre, mid and post roll adverts on their videos.

New Help Center: Brand new super sleek Help Center to help users to reach their goal faster.

New Live Chat: Human and AI powered support across the website, management panel and help center.

About StreamingVideoProvider

StreamingVideoProvider is the most complete and affordable online video platform that offers full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, protection, delivery, measuring and monetizing video across devices.

The video platform is used by thousands of customers around the world, as well as is being offered to partners as white-label solution, so they can quickly and cost effectively become streaming video service providers themselves and offer video hosting and streaming video solutions to their existing and new customer base.

Founded in 2006, StreamingVideoProvider currently hosts over 560,000 videos and streams over 50,000,000 minutes of live and VoD footage per year. It’s a privately held, profitable company with a head office located in London, United Kingdom. The company also has offices in Bulgaria and Ukraine.