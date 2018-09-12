The National Parenting Center awarded Seal of Approval to DualScan Prime Thermometer

Multifunction thermometer that can be used in ear or forehead wins award for unique features such as milk, bath water, and room temperature measurement.

Beverly Hills, CA (PRUnderground) September 12th, 2018

MOBI Technologies, the leader in innovative juvenile healthcare technology products for over 15 years, announces that the DualScan Prime Ear and Forehead Thermometer has been awarded the Seal of Approval from The National Parenting Center. The award which was given to only three other products in the category, after a review of experts, bloggers, and actual parents, is a well-recognized moniker by parents, as the Center has been operating and testing products for nearly 30 years.

“We are always striving to bring multi-faceted products to the market that arm parents with tools to make parenting easier,” says David Naghi, President of MOBI Technologies, Inc. “The DualScan Prime Ear and Forehead Thermometer represents the outcome of that goal with its multi-functional design, features, and uses,” he continues. “We are very proud of our team for winning this award.

According to testers at The National Parenting Center,

At first glance the MOBI DualScan Prime Thermometer struck testers as yet another entry into the crowded market. Then, when they saw all the features packed into this new, very reasonably priced thermometer, they changed their tune. First, it offers ear and forehead results, then it adds in food and bottle temperature readings. We tested this product during the summer months and it got tons of use as parents tested the temperatures in their children’s rooms. Yes, another feature. OK so it’s packed with goodies but here’s the coup de grace, it’s fast! The MOBI Dual Scan Prime Thermometer gives you a readout within a second or two. Parents told us this factor alone made it a godsend especially when dealing with a squirmy toddler. The fact that it is easy to read, large and backlit, just added to the hassle-free appeal. The MOBI has a memory function for retaining up to 9 previous readings, which is helpful when trying to track increases or decreases in temperature over time. Finally, there is an auto shut off which is useful for parents who get distracted and forget to turn the unit off. For just under $25, this is a winner!

The MOBI Technologies DualScan Prime Thermometer is available online at www.getmobi.com, on Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Target.com.

About The National Parenting Center Award

The National Parenting Center’s Seal of Approval program, created in 1990 as an adjunct to TNPC’s support services, identifies the finest products and services being marketed to the parent/child audience. From educational and entertainment products and equipment to travel destinations, the consumer oriented testing process solicits evaluations from parents and their children. This award signifies to other parents that their peers have acknowledged a product’s quality and desirability based on a wide variety of determining factors. It is the sole intention of The National Parenting Center to advise, support and guide parents with sound, responsible advice.

About MOBI Technologies

MOBI Technologies, Inc. is dedicated to build innovative and quality consumer electronics that are designed around the needs of individual users with relevance to modern living. MOBI has been creating products for over 15 years including thermometers, baby monitors, nightlights, and blood pressure monitors. Lead by founder and CEO David Naghi, who has more than 35 years’ experience in the consumer electronics industry, MOBI is committed to bringing products to the marketplace that give you and your family better, smarter choices. For more information, please see www.getmobi.com