The National Cancer Institute Awards $16MM Research Grant to PHSU and H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center

Ponce, Puerto Rico (PRUnderground) November 28th, 2017

Ponce Health Sciences University (PHSU) of Ponce, Puerto Rico, in partnership with the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center (MCC) of Tampa, FL, has received a type U54 grant of $16,000,000 from the National Cancer Institute (NCI). The grant will help to expand PHSU’s research capabilities in basic and clinical sciences, strengthen the world’s first tissue bank of Puerto Rican tumors, and establish a network and infrastructure to reduce health disparities in the treatment of cancer in Hispanic patients.

“NCI’s generous grant will allow us to advance scientific research on cancers that disproportionately affect Puerto Ricans, as well as help to train the next generation of scientists and doctors who are dedicated to improving the treatment of cancer patients on our island,” says Dr. Jaime Matta, a PHSU professor and the grant’s principal investigator. “The grant also supports our Tissue Biobank, which promotes scientific discoveries that are crucial for Hispanic cancer patients.”

PHSU and MCC established their research partnership more than 10 years ago. Along with Dr. Matta, the principal investigators of the grant are Dr. José Torres (PHSU), Dr. Teresita Antonia (MCC), and Dr. Dan Sullivan (MCC). Hospitals that are affiliated with the alliance include the San Lucas Episcopal Hospital (Ponce) and the San Juan Veteran Affairs Hospital (SJVA).

The primary objectives of the partnership between PHSU and MCC include:

Increasing the number of researchers who are focused on projects related to cancer – and health disparities in cancer – in Puerto Rico and Tampa

Expanding community cancer prevention education programs in Puerto Rico and Florida

Providing structured education and cancer research experiences to PHSU’s students of medicine, biomedical sciences, psychology, and residents of Oncological Hematology in an effort to boost the number of future medical professionals with specialized cancer training

Establishing a cancer center in southern Puerto Rico, which previously had no centralized resources to support cancer patients

“NCI’s grant will help us to attract talented researchers from around the world who share our commitment to solving the Hispanic community’s most pressing health problems,” said Dr. Kenira Thompson, President of the Ponce Research Institute. “The grant will also allow PHSU to contribute important research that will serve Hispanics in Puerto Rico and the United States, as well as bring an influx of investment and employment opportunities to the island.”

