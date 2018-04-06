The Mint in Los Angeles, Ca is Hosting Blue Midnight on April 16th 2018

Come see this new band at The Mint in La. Blue Midnight is a Dream Metal band formed out of Los Angeles, CA. It was created by lead singer/songwriter, Justine Glaser, and her producer/cousin, Sam Glaser. Must See Show!

Los Angeles California (PRUnderground) April 6th, 2018

Venue: The Mint Los Angeles Ca, 6010 West Pico Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90035

When hitting up a night club in Los Angeles, one must include The Mint on their list.

The Mint, established in 1937, is a local landmark. Many music greats have not only played here, but broke here. Stevie Wonder, Willie Dixon, Natalie Cole, Ray Charles and more have graced our seasoned stage. More recent prominent artists include Ben Harper, Macy Gray, and The Wallflowers.

Although live music is what we are known for, many people come to the Mint to simply socialize and enjoy our tapas style cuisine and drinks. We offer a full bar, including beer on tap and a great wine list to suit any palate and budget. Our kitchen is usually open until midnight.

The Mint has a convenient Los Angeles location just 5 minutes south of Hollywood and 10-15 minutes from the Westside. You’ll also be delighted to find a lack of traffic and free street parking. Valet parking is also available.

Blue Midnight is a Dream Metal band formed out of Los Angeles, CA. It was created by lead singer/songwriter, Justine Glaser, and her producer/cousin, Sam Glaser.

Blue Midnight blends a variety of sounds together. It is a combination of classical symphony orchestra and ethereal sounding vocals with the heavy rock sounds of the metal scene. The band is currently working on their first album called Eternal Wish. It will be released soon.

The band’s influences are Nirvana, Bjork, Muse, Mozart, Portishead, Beethoven, Evanescence, Within Temptation, Korn, A Perfect Circle, Breaking Benjamin, Metallica and Linkin Park.

The current members of the band are Justine Glaser (lead vocals), Mark Bouras (rhythm guitar), Mike Hill (bass), Matt Hornbeck (lead guitar), Edgar Sandoval (violin) and David Allen (drums).

Show and Show dates

April 16th – The Mint

June 14th – The Viper Room

July 27th – The Trip in Santa Monica