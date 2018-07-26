The McCord List Celebrates Successful Celebrity & Influencer Photoshoot at La Peer Hotel, Hollywood

Crowned the “Master of Branding” Rachel McCord and The McCord List has held another empowering photoshoot this July 21st, in Hollywood to wide acclaim.

Hollywood, California (PRUnderground) July 26th, 2018

La Peer Hotel, Hollywood, California on July 21st, 2018, saw The McCord List‘s regular female empowerment photoshoot be more successful than ever in inspiring women to “get out there and slay” by branding themselves in a way that separates them from the crowd. Led by the person many would call the Queen of Branding herself, founder of The McCord List, and one of the hosts of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Elevator Pitch show focused on startups, Rachel McCord was joined by guests like Emmy Perry, Nikki Limo, and Jessica Hall, speaking, to the enthusiastic attendees. The event went over in a big way, with no small thanks due to their generous sponsors including Skindinavia, Copper + Crane, Imani Collective, Amrita Water, and La Peer Hotel, who provided the magnificent room where the event took place.

“I am grateful to have such an epic team at The McCord List, hosting beautiful photoshoots in Hollywood, that create highly shareable moments to inspire women in business, entertainment, and social media,” commented the passionate McCord. “We believe that no matter where you grew up (trailer parks, red carpets or somewhere in between), you were born to slay!”

The sponsors themselves were of exceptional quality with Skindinavia offering a breakthrough shine-free makeup spray that lasts up to 16 hours; Copper + Crane being increasing well known for their line of luxury bath, body and fragrance products; the PH level 9.6 Amrita Water which contains a mix of potentially anti-aging and health enhancing ingredients; and Imani Collective who ethically works with Kenyan communities to source children and home products. McCord was quick to say without the help of all these remarkable companies, and the beautiful La Peer Hotel, which is located between between Melrose Ave. & Santa Monica Blvd, with over 105 rooms and a near endless list of amenities, July’s breakthrough photoshoot would not have been such a grand success.

Both celebrity and attendees on their way towards becoming celebrities gave the event rave reviews.

Pretty Little Liars star, Lindsey Shaw, remarked, “Rachel taught me to always believe in myself and never, ever give up!”

Which Nikki Limo, added to with, “Best event I’ve ever been to! The people are so genuine and amazing!”

More details on Rachel McCord, The McCord List and their ongoing series of celebrity and influencer photoshoots be sure to visit https://themccordlist.com.

About The McCord List

“Master of branding” (Daily Mail) and “Hollywood ‘IT’ girl” (Mogul Magazine), Rachel McCord is a model, entrepreneur, and TV personality, named “One of the hottest models in the world right now” by Daily Star.

In 2017, she released her sassy self-help and how-to on social media: “Slay the Fame Game.”

Featured in outlets like Vogue, Forbes, and Glamour, McCord is an investor/judge on “Elevator Pitch” and a frequent co-host on iHeartRadio show, “On the Rocks.”

She is a renowned speaker on social media, branding, and female entrepreneurship at UCLA, USC, LMU, FIDM, StyleCon, and USOW (other speakers include former first lady, Michelle Obama).

Labeled the “influencer of influencers”, McCord founded The McCord List network of influential women in media, to connect them with brands and events to succeed as entrepreneurs.