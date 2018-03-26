The Martin Group Promotes Salvatore Diecidue to Director of Project Management

Matawan, N.J. (PRUnderground) March 26th, 2018

The Martin Group (TMG), a New Jersey based general contractor and construction manager is pleased to announce that Salvatore Diecidue has been promoted to Director of Project Management for the firm effective immediately. Salvatore will be responsible for oversight of the project management staff, as well as refining, and deploying TMG’s project management controls and procedures.

Salvatore served for the past eight years as a project executive and mechanical subject matter expert for several of TMG’s key clients such as Digital Realty Trust (formerly Telx), New York Life, and Verizon. Prior to working with TMG, Salvatore acquired over twenty years of experience with prestigious engineering consulting firms in New York, and New Jersey in roles including department oversight, corporate planning and quality control.

Salvatore holds a bachelors degree in mechanical engineering technology from the University of Akron and is a member of the Building Commissioning Association. He is also a former mayor and remains active in local government and civic activities. Salvatore and his family reside in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

About The Martin Group, LLC

The Martin Group, LLC (TMG) is a New Jersey-based general contracting, construction management, and client representation firm. TMG offers a full array of construction services to our clients at all phases of project development. Client satisfaction is the measure of success on which TMG has built its reputation. Working in several states across our nation, TMG continually delivers exceptional construction services, with repeat clients accounting for over 80% of our business. For more information, visit www.martingroupservices.com.