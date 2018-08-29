The Lux Review Awarded Luxury Travel Brand Sabrina Luxury Collection as the Best Luxury Villa Rental Company 2018

The Lux Review awarded Sabrina Luxury Collection, a personal luxury travel designer, as the Best Luxury Villa Rental Company this 2018. Sabrina Piccinin, the founder of luxury travel brand Sabrina Luxury Collection and of HauteRetreats.com, is glad to receive the award given by prestigious luxury lifestyle magazine, LUX.

Italy (PRUnderground) August 29th, 2018

The Lux Review awarded Sabrina Luxury Collection, a personal luxury travel designer, as the Best Luxury Villa Rental Company this 2018. Sabrina Piccinin, the founder of luxury travel brand Sabrina Luxury Collection and of HauteRetreats.com, is glad to receive the award given by prestigious luxury lifestyle magazine, LUX.

Italian-born Piccinin is the brains behind the famous brand that redefined what luxury means for luxury travelers around the world through her sites HauteRetreats.com and SabrinaLuxuryCollection.com. The two websites are a culmination of her over 20 years of experience in bespoke hospitality, luxury travel, yacht charters, high-end villa rentals, and more.

With all of Sabrina’s accomplishments in the past years, it is not surprising for Sabrina Luxury Collection to be chosen as the Best Luxury Villa Rental Company 2018. Sabrina Luxury Collection offers luxury villa rentals collection, of which its official site is HauteRetreats.com. Besides luxury villa rentals, they also provide concierge services.

The company’s concierge service provides train travels, luxury resorts, luxury car rentals, yacht charters, safaris, and private jet charters. As a leading luxury travel designer, Sabrina Luxury Collection is ready to tailor the best vacations for all its guests. It makes it possible to cater to the unique needs of its client through Sabrina Piccinin’s eye for finding the best rentals that will not meet but exceed expectations.

With Sabrina, looking for the right amenities to a planned trip won’t be difficult. To find the top luxury accommodations and the best travel arrangements, relying on an expert luxury travel designer is a great help. On that note, Sabrina Luxury Collection offers access to the best facilities to stay and eat. They provide access to the best things to do, and the best sights to see.

Through Sabrina’s insider knowledge, they can find accommodations, destinations, and amenities that can luxury travelers save time and money but still have the best of their time. In addition, there is HauteRetreats.com, which gives travelers access to the best luxury villa rentals that are sure to offer a wow effect to anyone in need of luxury accommodation.

Sabrina Luxury Collection offers all that a luxury traveler might look for in a perfect vacation. From accommodation to charters, both websites covers them. With all that sabrinaluxurycollection.com and hauteretreats.com have to offer, it not a surprise for the LUX magazine to give them a prestigious award as Best Luxury Villa Rental Company 2018.

About Sabrina Luxury Collection and Haute Retreats:

Sabrina Luxury Collection is a company serving as a personal luxury travel designer providing custom concierge services along with a collection of ultimate luxury villa rentals all over the world. The company provides the best luxury rentals through their partner site HauteRetreats.com. Both Sabrina Luxury Collection and Haute Retreats help to provide customers to have the best of their time.

About Haute Retreats