The Light Network Announces June 14th Release of "Dating While Disabled" by Author Christy Goldstein

Disability certainly brings along with it certain life-challenges, including how to answer the question of dating. Sadly, this is an area where there has been next to no guidance or first-hand-account suggestions. In eye-opening news, popular publisher of inspirational and empowering books The Light Network has announced the June 14th, 2018, release date of blogger and author Christy Goldstein’s “Dating While Disabled”, the first book of its kind, that gives heartfelt dating advice for people who are dating with disabilities or illnesses.

“In 2010, I started a personal blog about my dating life as a single 27 year old living in Columbus, Ohio,” commented Goldstein. “As my writing career progressed, I started to see that besides a few articles about dating with an illness, there wasn’t a lot of tips or relatable stories out there about dating with an illness and/or disability. I knew that that needed to change. There are one in five Americans with some type of illness/disability, so there is a definite need for a book out there for people like myself. I’m hopeful my book, ‘Dating While Disabled’, will show those one in five Americans that dating with a disability is still possible and it can actually be fun! I want to give them hope and their confidence back and show them that regardless of their illness/disability they still can have everything they want in life, including finding the love of their lives.”

Goldstein is well known as an international best seller, along with being an in-demand life, relationship, and sex coach, who has been featured on many major media spaces like Buzzfeed and a wide-rane of different websites.

She has been diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, which led to her documentation of her dating life first in blog and now in book form.

Early reviews of “Dating While Disabled”, have been positive and filled with enthusiasm.

Helen S., from Maryland, recently said, “I thought my dating life was over when I became disabled. Christy has shown me that isn’t true. ‘Dating While Disabled’ is a wonderful, life-changing book, five-stars and fully recommended.”

