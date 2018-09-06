The Land Report Recognizes Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate As One of Nation’s Best Brokerages

Annual “America’s Best Brokerages” List Released This Week

For nearly a decade now, Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate (CBCSRE) has been annually named as one of “America’s Best Brokerages” by The Land Report.

The national publication released its annual report this week. CBCSRE is one of only three Florida firms selected by the magazine’s editors and has been included in the list every year since the program’s inception in 2010. Editors of the magazine screen hundreds of firms across the nation to curate the list of the best brokerages.

“Since our founding, our goal has been to lead the industry in expertise, innovation and results,” said Dean Saunders, founder and broker of CBCSRE. “We’re proud of our perfect record on The Land Report’s annual list because we know it reflects the level of consistent service we provide to our clients.”

For 2017, the firm was recognized for achieving sales in the $100-$250 million dollar range. Also noted was the unique role CBCSRE played in the sale of Blue Springs to the State of Florida enabling its preservation as a new state park.

“Dean Saunder’s legacy of public service and his family’s long tenure as Florida landowners combine to give him unparalleled insight into rural land markets, transitional properties, and even commercial opportunities in the Sunshine State,” said Eric O’Keefe, editor of The Land Report. “Readers of The Land Report know Dean well, thanks in large measure to his key role in the Land Report 2014 Timberland Deal of the Year involving the sale of 380,000 acres of St. Joe Timberlands. Dean and Jack Vogel of Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate acted as an advisor to the buyer, AgReserves Inc.”

Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate is regarded as an authority on all types of Florida land and conservation easements, transacting over $2 billion in sales from 1996 through mid-2016. Offering land, forestry, and conservation easement real estate services through CBC Saunders Real Estate and the CBC Saunders Real Estate Forestry Group, the Saunders team of land professionals offers advisory and transactional services through their home office in Lakeland, FL, the north Florida office in High Springs, FL, and its network of Coldwell Banker Commercial affiliate offices nationwide and worldwide. We provide services to land and commercial clients through both CBC Saunders Real Estate and our commercial real estate brokerage, CBC Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty.