The Forrest J Ackerman Scrapbook – Science Fiction and Cinema Celebrated in Legendary Collection

Walker Anthony Publications continues its series of highly acclaimed film history books with "The Forrest J Ackerman Scrapbook: Treasures from the Ackermansion."

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) November 26th, 2017

The Forrest J Ackerman Scrapbook: Treasures from the Ackermansion is loving look at the life of the legendary Forrest J Ackerman, with an in-depth examination of various aspects of his magnificent collection of science fiction, fantasy and cinema memorabilia. The book can be seen at www.walkeranthonybooks.com

Best know as the editor of the iconic Famous Monsters of Filmland magazine, Ackerman amassed a collection that contained an estimated 300,000 individual items, including over fifty thousand books, some of the animation models used in the original “King Kong,” a Dracula cape owned by Bela Lugosi, plus thousands of movie props, paintings, and posters.

Ackerman’s house, affectionately know as “the Ackermansion,” was a museum that was open to the public every Saturday morning. Forry would take people on a tour of his treasures, answer questions, and tell jokes. Ackerman loved people, and the tours continued for over fifty years until his death in 2008.

Ackerman’s life-long friends Ray Harryhausen and Ray Bradbury are here, along with a section dedicated to the fans, including the famous… and not-so-famous…

Author—editor—agent—archivist Forrest J Ackerman was one of the original founders of science fiction fandom. Famous Monsters of Filmland magazine, which he edited for almost twenty-five years, influenced an entire generation.

Luminaries including Stephen King, Rick Baker, Tim Burton, Joe Dante, Frank Darabont, Peter Jackson, John Landis, George Lucas, and Steven Spielberg have acknowledged Ackerman’s influence on their own lives and careers. His contributions to the worlds of science fiction, fantasy and cinema are beyond measure.

Famous Monsters of Filmland, the various Ackerman museums, contributing artists and their work, monster models, books, paintings, posters and lobbies are included in this deluxe hardcover, full color, 200 page tribute to the man affectionately referred to as “the Ackermonster!”

About Walker & Anthony Publications

Established by Bill Walker and Brian Anthony in 2013, Walker/Anthony Publications is dedicated to publishing high-quality fiction and books on film history.