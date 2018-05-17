The Estridge Group Listed as Best Agent in the July Issue of Washingtonian

The Estridge Group, one of the top real estate agencies in the Washington, D.C. area, was recently added to the 2018 “Top Agents” list featured in Washingtonian.

The Estridge Group, one of the Washington, D.C. area’s top real estate agencies, was recently notified that it would be listed as a Best Agent in the July 2018 issue of Washingtonian. This distinguished publication recognizes the best in real estate annually, and the Estridge Group is proud to be on that list.

Washingtonian was founded by Laughlin Phillips and Robert J. Myers in 1965, and it is locally known as “The Magazine Washington Lives By.” Some 400,000 people read the magazine and visit its website each month, and it is lauded as one of the top sources if information regarding D.C. area businesses, professionals, and places. Each month, the family-owned publication provides information to D.C. natives, visitors, and those relocating to the area.

The Estridge Group’s addition to the Best Agents list in the July 2018 issue is a tremendous accomplishment. Representatives from the real estate agency will attend a reception on July 18 to celebrate the honor. The Best Agents list focuses solely on an agent or agency’s customer service, and those that make the list did so thanks to consumer surveys and peer votes. Washingtonian surveyed some 30,000 of its subscribers and the 1000 agents on the Best Agents and Top Producers list from 2017 based on a variety of criteria, spoke with dozens of professionals in the real estate industry, and did its own research in order to create the Top Agents list for 2018.

The Estridge Group was voted one of the top 100 agents in the D.C. metro area for both 2015 and 2016. Led by Melinda Estridge and a hand-selected team of real estate professionals who each brings his or her own knowledge and experience, the Estridge Group’s awareness of the local market and ability to help consumers buy and sell homes continues to make them one of the area’s favorites. They are experts in real estate in many areas, including the D.C. metro, Montgomery County, Northern Virginia, and more.

The Estridge Group provides resources for potential buyers and sellers on its website designed to help them make better decisions about not only buying or selling homes, but their entire financial futures. They offer a financial readiness and mortgage calculator, a buyer’s guide, and even relocation tips to help make the transition into the Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia area a smooth one.

