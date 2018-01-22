The Elms Hotel & Spa Introduces New Massage Treatments and Sothys Skin Care Products to KC Market

The Spa at The Elms Hotel is offering two new massage treatments and has also been chosen as the exclusive vendor of the Sothys product line in the Kansas City market.

Excelsior Springs, MO (PRUnderground) January 22nd, 2018

The award-winning Spa at The Elms Hotel, a 25,000 foot facility that’s one of the largest in the Midwest, has added a Thermal Massage and Herbal Thai Massage to its menu of offerings for its guests, business meeting clients, and celebration event clients. Along with these two new treatments – which are the first and only ones of their kind in the Kansas City region – the Spa at The Elms Hotel has also been selected to be the market’s exclusive vendor of Sothys, a global luxury line of high end professional skin care products.

“I worked with Relinda Reyonzo, our Lead Provider, to create our two new unique massage treatments,” says Marissa Krems, Director at the Spa at The Elms Hotel. “Both incorporate natural elements that deliver deep healing and powerful wellness benefits for our guests and clients.”

Details about the Elms Hotel’s new spa treatments are as follows:

Thermal Massage

A combination of concentrated trace minerals and thermal powder create a relaxing and warming sensation on specific areas of the body.

Benefits include the alleviation of muscle tension and dry skin, reduction of inflammation, and an overall feeling of refreshment and wellness.

Herbal Thai Massage

Incorporates light stretches, muscle manipulations, and a soothing Thai herbal compress that contains therapeutic essential plant oils.

Benefits include muscle relaxation, stress reduction, and alleviation of aches/pains.

Also new at the Spa at The Elms Hotel is the introduction of the Sothys, a botanical, cosmeceutical, and COSMEBIO certified organic line of upscale spa and beauty care products. The Sothys collection features “creams, scrubs, lotions, and elixirs for nourishing the skin from head to toe”, and includes:

Preliminary Care products for daily cleansing and exfoliation

Basic Care for specific skin types

Intensive and Targeted Treatments for hydration and aging

Eye Care to fight wrinkles, dark circles, and puffiness

“The rich history and prestige of The Spa at The Elms Hotel make it a perfect partner for the global Sothys brand,” says Sothys USA’s Kristen Brown. “Marissa and her team consistently deliver exceptional experiences for their guests, as well as an inspiring workplace for team members. These are attributes that Sothys supports, and we’re excited to share the many healing benefits that our products can deliver with the guests and clients at The Spa at The Elms Hotel.”

For more information about the new Thermal Massage and Herbal Thai Massage treatments and the Sothys product line at The Spa at The Elms Hotel, contact Marissa Krems (mkrems@elmshotelandspa.com, 816 629 2532).

About The Elms Hotel and Spa

An iconic destination for than more 125 years that’s rated #1 by TripAdvisor, the award-winning Elms Hotel & Spa is renowned for its beautifully appointed Excelsior Springs accommodations, lavish amenities, lovely grounds and gardens, gourmet dining, world class spa, and standard-setting service. Located less than 30 miles from Kansas City, The Elms Hotel & Spa is an ideal location for your business meetings, weddings/celebration events, and luxurious getaways.