The Economic Club of New York Welcomes New Trustees and Officers

Thanks Outgoing Chairman Terry Lundgren for Years of Service

New York, NY (PRUnderground) June 27th, 2018

At its biannual board meeting last week, The Economic Club of New York (ECNY) announced a new chairman and two new trustees of the board. Terry Lundgren, retired Chairman and CEO of Macy’s, completed his two-year term as Chairman of the board on June 20. Marie-Josée Kravis, Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute and previously Vice Chair for ECNY, will serve as Chairman through 2020. Michael O’Neill, Chairman of Citigroup, has been elected to serve as Vice Chair, along with Vice Chairs Dr. Peter Henry, Dean Emeritus, W.R. Berkley Professor of Economics & Finance New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business and Glenn Hutchins, Co-Founder of North Island.

New board members are Thomas “Tom” Farley, former President of the NYSE Group and current CEO of Far Point Acquisition Corp, and Rebecca “Becky” Quick, co-anchorwoman of CNBC’s financial news shows. Farley and Quick have been instrumental in facilitating discussions with some of today’s business leaders at ECNY programs.

Under Lundgren’s leadership, the ECNY inducted its first associate members and two classes of fellows – both programs that expand membership opportunities and help to introduce rising executives to the Club. During his two-year term, the Club held 38 events, a record high for an ECNY Chairman, including programs with: entrepreneur Peter Thiel; IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty; Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; Dr. Henry Kissinger; Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat; Airbnb Co-Founder and CEO Brian Chesky; Chinese Premier Li Keqiang; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; and (then candidate) President Trump.

“It’s been my pleasure to lead the Economic Club of New York over these past two years,” Lundgren said. “Getting to know and learn from such an array of world leaders and business luminaries and hearing their perspectives is something I’ve so enjoyed and will always treasure.”

New Chairman Marie-Josée Kravis will be making history as the Club’s second female chair since the Club was founded in 1907. “I’m honored to assume this position and excited about helping to take the Club to the next level,” Kravis said. “We already have some exciting events planned for this fall, including hosting Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. I’ll be working with the board and Club leadership to bring forward a stellar program of events for our members with high caliber speakers, and helping our fellows to get the most out of their year with us.”

For more information on the Economic Club of New York, visit www.econclubny.org

# # #

About Economic Club of New York

The Economic Club of New York is a membership organization with members drawn from the top executive levels of business, industry and finance. The purpose of the Club is to promote the study and discussion of social, economic and political questions. Founded in 1907, the Club has served ever since as a major forum for discussion on a wide range of public issues of interest to business people. The Club is nonpolitical, nonpartisan and nonprofit. Its membership (individual, not corporate) of over 1,100 is drawn primarily from the senior leadership ranks of the business and financial communities and the associated professions. Its individual members represent a wide diversity of opinion.