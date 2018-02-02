The Eclectic Restaurant Offering Uniquely Fun And Delicious Happy Hour Options In North Hollywood

North Hollywood (PRUnderground) February 1st, 2018

The Eclectic Restaurant is has reopened its doors under a new management team and Chef that craft modern, vibrant meals and specialize in happy hour North Hollywood. The Eclectic has an exciting and innovative food menu with great happy hour North Hollywood that has foodies flocking through their doors. The chef at Eclectic has years of experience working in top restaurants all over the United States. Through locally sourced ingredients and high-quality meats, they are able to create a one-of-a-kind meal experience. Give your taste buds an adventure tonight at 5156 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601 (1.818.760.2233).

At The Eclectic, the quality of the vegetables, seasoning, and meats is always a top priority. They are dedicated to using only the best possible resources available during each season by attending locals farmers markets and methodically choosing each ingredient for happy hour North Hollywood. Additionally, customer service is a high priority for the staff at The Eclectic. They strive to make sure that their customers leave feeling like they had an exceptional dining experience. They take extra care with their happy hour North Hollywood menu; after all, everyone deserves to be spoiled after a long day of work.

Creating the right ambiance is another part of created an exceptional dining experience. Creating an environment that creates a positive vibe and makes their customers feel special is a priority. A truly fun happy hour North Hollywood is hard to find, but at the Eclectic, they provide the best food, craft beer, fine wines and specialty cocktails. Part of hosting a great happy hour North Hollywood is giving you great prices you’ll want to come back for.

Reservation services are offered and encouraged at the Eclectic and can be made for happy hour North Hollywood to ensure that you get a spot as soon as you walk in the door. This fine-dining restaurant has delicious and unique options available on their menu. They are more than just fine dining and offer a variety of wines, specialty cocktails, and craft beer to pair with their menu items. The Eclectic wants their customers to get the most out of each dinner and happy hour North Hollywood experience.

About The Eclectic

The Eclectic Restaurant is a fine dining restaurant that offers the highest quality foods and beverages. With their happy hour North Hollywood menu they are able to provide their customers with a unique, after work experience that will make your workday more enjoyable. To learn more about what their happy hour North Hollywood has to offer, make a reservation on their website at www.theeclectic.com or come by between 5 pm and 7 pm at 5156 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601.

