The Eagles Promo Code for Concerts w/Jimmy Buffett, James Taylor and Chris Stapleton at Ticket Down

Ticket Down has cheap The Eagles field seats, floor seats, general admission (GA) tickets and more for their 2018 tour. Add promo code CONCERT for checkout savings.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) November 30th, 2017

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic tickets for The Eagles in conjunction with their 2018 tour. It’s a great time to be a fan of classic rock. The iconic ban, The Eagles, have announced that they are hitting the road again for an exciting North American tour next year. This tour will have them traveling across the United States and Canada, starting in Chicago on March 14th and ending in Philadelphia on July 28th.

Over the years, The Eagles have undergone several different incarnations as various members join and leave the band. Today, the band is comprised of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey This latest incarnation of the band that will be going on tour in 2018 made their debut in July of this year following the death of singer/guitarist Glen Frey in January.

In addition to seeing The Eagles live and in person, fans who attend one of the 2018 concerts will have the opportunity to see several other music legends as well. In Orlando, Miami, Denver, and Minneapolis, the Eagles will be joined by Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band, in Washington D.C. and in Philadelphia, they will be joined by James Taylor and His All-Star Band, and in Arlington they will be joined by Chris Stapleton.

Find The Eagles 2018 schedule below:

The Eagles and Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band:

April 14– Orlando, Fla. at Camping World Stadium (4/14/18)

April 21– Miami at Hard Rock Stadium (4/21/18)

June 28 — Denver at Coors Field (6/28/18)

June 30 — Minneapolis at Target Field (6/30/18)

The Eagles and James Taylor with His All-Star Band:

July 26 — at Washington, D.C. at Nationals Park (7/26/18)

July 28 — Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park (7/28/18)

The Eagles and Chris Stapleton:

June 23 — Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium (6/23/18)

“Evening with the Eagles” Arena Concert Dates:

March 14 — Chicago at United Center (3/14/18)

March 23 — Nashville, Tenn. at Bridgestone Arena (3/23/18)

May 10 — Vancouver at Rogers Arena (5/10/18)

July 15 — Toronto at Air Canada Centre (7/15/18)

July 20 — Boston at TD Garden (7/20/18)

For fans of classic rock and music in general, getting to see an icon such as The Eagles performing live is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity, and the band as well as the musicians joining them are sure to bring a level of fun and excitement to each concert that won’t soon be forgotten.

About TicketDown.com:

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket exchange has cheap tickets for The Eagles. Find a great selection of seats for all budgets and seating preferences. We have great pricing on field seats, floor seats, box seats, club seats, general admission (GA), standing room only (SRO), parking passes and more. Add promo/coupon code CONCERT for added savings on any ticket order.

Note: Ticket Down is a ticket reseller featuring tickets resold by professional ticket brokers nationwide. We are not associated with any of the music artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. TicketDown.com and JP Media, LLC are not responsible for any errors or omissions in this release.

About JP Media, LLC