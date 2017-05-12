The Diversity Conference Opens Up Case Study Competition

The Western Regional Diversity Conference, the fast-start non-profit from Los Angeles, has announced they are now accepting applicants for a Case Study Competition.

The Western Regional Diversity Conference, the fast-start non-profit from Los Angeles, has announced they are now accepting applicants for a Case Study Competition that takes place during the inaugural conference this fall in Escondido, CA.

The Case Study Competition is open to active college students and recent graduates. The competition aims to encourage participants to think and act strategically on how to approach diversity issues. One of the case prompts highlights the PR blunder Air China recently faced after discovery of content in their in-flight magazine warning travelers to stay away from areas populated with Indians, Pakistanis, and Blacks.

There has been positive buzz already, with many university educators and administrators having shared their excitement and emphasized the growing need for students to build their cultural competencies before entering the workforce. “You have set quite a challenge for students!” says Mt. Saint Mary’s University Psychology professor, Pam Gist. Jay Tucker, Executive Director for the Center for M.E.M.E.S of UCLA states “This is quite brilliant!”

To date, thirty other colleges and universities have agreed to participate in the Case Study including Loyola Marymount University, University of Reno, Portland State University, University of Washington Bothell, Cal Poly Pomona, San Francisco State University, and Azusa Pacific University.

More information of the Case Study Competition can be found at http://www.thediversityconference.org/case, or you can contact Brianna at info@thediversityconference.org. The inaugural Western Regional Diversity Conference takes place this upcoming October 2017 in Escondido, CA at the California Center for the Arts.

About Western Regional Diversity Conference

Western Regional Diversity Conference (WRDC) is a non-profit organization seeking to provide career and business opportunities for marginalized communities. Our goal is to address workplace disparity issues through continuous education and experiential programming. Our mission is to promote Unification, Networking, Innovation, Talent Acquisition, and Educational Enrichment among diverse groups throughout the Western United States Region and beyond.