The Disaster Company Enhances Equipment and Manpower for Mold Remediation

The Disaster Company, providing disaster cleanup in Northern Utah, has augmented its equipment and staff training to become a leader in mold remediation.

Ogden, Utah (PRUnderground) February 2nd, 2018

The Disaster Company is a full-service disaster cleanup and restoration company serving communities in northern Utah. In an ongoing effort to improve its services, the company’s management have invested in equipment and staff training for state-of-the-art mold remediation.

The Disaster Company’s team knows that time is of the essence when it comes to water damage. They have acquired equipment to dry structures and possessions as fast as possible in the wake of even the most destructive flooding. If mold has already developed, the company can quickly mobilize a containment system and negative air machine to remove all traces of mold.

Different types of water damage require different remediation techniques, so the company also invests in cutting-edge training for its staff. The Disaster Company team is trained to handle the whole spectrum, from standing water in difficult crawl spaces to long-term pipe leaks to roof leaks.

“Mold is serious business and can compromise the health and safety of the family,” said Stephen Anderson, Disaster Company Manager. “We have made it our mission to provide the quickest, most efficient, and safest mold mitigation in our industry.”

February is here and spring is around the corner. Warmer weather means snow melt. Each year, that snow runoff results in floods across the state, and a demand for flood clean up in Utah.

Mold is most common in bathrooms, kitchens, or basements, but it can grow in any room of the house when conditions are favorable. And warmer temperatures are not a requirement. Mold can often develop in winter in the aftermath of pipe leaks. As temperatures plunge and pipes freeze, they are prone to bursting, resulting in leaks and flooding. If the water sits, mold can grow.

The Disaster Company’s estimators and technicians are professional, honest, and fair, working with all insurance companies. They will mobilize in response to customer emergencies within an hour or less. They are committed to affordability and do not charge any hidden fees or extra charges. The friendly staff can assist with a full range of catastrophe invervention, including remediation for floods, fires, and mold as well as biohazardous waste cleanup.

For more information about the Utah mold clean up services, visit DisasterCompany.com or call 801-741-0000.

About The Disaster Company

The Disaster Company is a clean up and restoration company that serves Cache, Morgan, and Davis Counties. Their IICRC certified technicians specialize in mold remediation, water restoration from floods, and fire damage cleanup throughout northern Utah.