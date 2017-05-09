The diaTribe Foundation & Adam Brown Launch Revolutionary Diabetes Book: Bright Spots & Landmines

The actionable guide is filled with hundreds of effective food, mindset, exercise and sleep strategies, and is available now at diaTribe.org/BrightSpots

SAN FRANCISCO (PRUnderground) May 9th, 2017

The diaTribe Foundation is proud to announce the launch of a new book, Bright Spots & Landmines: The Diabetes Guide I Wish Someone Had Handed Me, authored by Adam Brown, senior editor and columnist at diaTribe. This highly actionable diabetes guide is filled with hundreds of immediately useful and effective strategies for improving diet, mindset, exercise and sleep.

Brown’s acclaimed diaTribe column, Adam’s Corner, has brought life-transforming diabetes tips to over 600,000 readers since 2013. In this new book, he expands on his professional experience covering the field of diabetes as a leading journalist, along with his personal diabetes experiments using continuous glucose monitoring for over 50,000 hours. Bright Spots & Landmines was vetted by expert reviewers with over 500 years of combined diabetes experience.

“When I was diagnosed, so much of the advice I was given about diabetes didn’t work, which made me feel like a failure,” said Brown. “My goal with Bright Spots & Landmines was to write a highly practical guide that anyone with diabetes can access and use to immediately improve some aspect of his or her life, including spending more time in an ideal blood glucose range, feeling more energetic and happier, and bringing a more productive, positive lens to each day.”

The book uses a framework to help readers identify and replicate what is actually working in their diabetes management (Bright Spots), and ideally minimize what doesn’t work (Landmines). Brown argues that diabetes advice and education is often too problem-focused, confusing, or negative. Instead, he believes Bright Spots should be at the center of diabetes care, personal habits, and even the healthcare system.

Kelly Close, founder and chair of The diaTribe Foundation, wrote the foreword for Bright Spots & Landmines. “Throughout his career, Adam has been unwavering in his goal of helping people with all types of diabetes through small but meaningful steps,” she said. “Bright Spots & Landmines is an incredible gift to the diabetes community.”

To maximize this book’s accessibility, it is available as a name-your-own-price download at diaTribe.org/BrightSpots ($0+), and can also be purchased on Amazon in paperback ($6.99) and Kindle ($1.99) versions. Profits will benefit The diaTribe Foundation’s mission as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to improve the lives of people with diabetes and prediabetes.

About The diaTribe Foundation

The diaTribe Foundation, founded in 2013, is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes and prediabetes, and advocating for action. Join the diaTribe now and read more at www.diatribe.org.