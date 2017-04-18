The Dawn of The Awakening, Book One, is Raymond Springer’s Fiction Debut

Nephilim or extraterrestrial. The descendants of a lost supernatural race must rely on one last hope for survival. Hunted by secrete society, they fight.

Detroit, MI (PRUnderground) April 18th, 2017

“Dawn of Awakening: Zachary is an edge of your seat, suspense thriller. You won’t be able to put it down, as the supernatural intrigue has you turning pages restlessly. Can’t wait to read the next book in the series.” –Judy Serrano, author of The Easter’s Lilly Series

Two enemy factions race toward a childbirth: The Circle of Benediction, a secret society whose mission is to destroy anyone with supernatural abilities, and the Watchers, an underground group sworn to protect those with powers.

The Watchers, led by Jacob Pennington- an elderly man of unnatural strength, secure the child just before the Circle destroys him. But, can they keep him alive despite the Circle’s resources?

Held up at Pennington’s Rampart Industries, the Watchers will make their stand. Will they withstand the assault without the assistance of the child, or the child’s blood?

The birth of this child changes everything…

Copies of Zachary are available at all major booksellers, including Black Rose Writing, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

Review copies available upon request

###

Contact: Taylor Williams / Book Publicist, Black Rose Writing

pr@blackrosewriting.com

About Black Rose Writing

Black Rose Writing is an independent publishing house that strongly believes in developing a personal relationship with their authors. The Texas-based publishing company doesn’t see authors as clients or just another number on a page, but rather as individual people… people who deserve an honest review of their material and to be paid traditional royalties without ever paying any fees to be published.