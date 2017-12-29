The Dating Company Anticipate Upcoming New Year 2018 and Valentine’s Day

Certified Matchmakers Help Singles Meet

With the New Year 2018 and Valentine’s Day just around the corner, The Dating Co, a Malaysia-based matchmaking agency, is gearing up to help people find love. The team of experienced and certified date coaches and certified matchmakers are standing by to assist those who desire to form lasting relationships.

“We take great pride in being an elite matchmaking agency that helps individuals meet someone amazing they can share their life with,” said Kim, Head Matchmaker of The Dating Co. “As New Year approaches, many lonely people are reminded that yet another year has gone by without finding “the one”. We are here to help. Our certified matchmakers and date coaches assist individuals in sparking up a relationship that can last forever.”

The Dating Co is an agency that strives to provide excellence in helping individuals start up meaningful, long lasting relationships. Their intent is to provide an personalized service for sophisticated people who wish to find a partner, discreetly. The staff actually gets to know the applicant. Then, they get to know prospects the applicant might like to date. Once narrowed down, the applicant is introduced to the matches.

The agency also hosts nights of introductions in the city. Singles are invited to get together to laugh, eat and hang out. Mini-icebreaking games are often played so those in attendance can relax and feel more comfortable with the others who are there.

“Our agency is unique in the way we operate and our clients love it,” said Kim. “The relationships that spring from our agency tend to be long lasting and real.”

The date coaches and relationship experts are dedicated to the service they provide. They understand how difficult dating can be and offer a viable alternative for those who want to find a different way to find love. Their approach is quite comforting and encouraging for those who have had a rough time in relationships or in the dating scene.

Those who would like to join in the matchmaking service are asked to fill out an application on the website. A profiling session will be arranged so the dating experts on the staff can find the best eligible singles to introduce to the applicant.

To find out more about The Dating Co or to check out the matchmaking service, visit the company website at http://www.thedatingco.my.

