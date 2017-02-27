The Concrete Protector Wins Prestigious Industry Award

The Concrete Protector is excited to announce that industry experts have honored its POLYHARD SL urethane mortar slurry as a 2017 Most Innovative Product (MIP).

The Concrete Protector is excited to announce that industry experts have honored its POLYHARD SL urethane mortar slurry as a 2017 Most Innovative Product (MIP). Held annually at World of Concrete, the industry’s only annual international event dedicated to the commercial concrete and masonry, the MIP Award Program showcases products that will transform the concrete industry. POLYHARD SL received the Industry Choice MIP in the Materials For Concrete Construction category.

The MIP Program allows attendees and readers of Concrete Construction, Masonry Construction, The Concrete Producer, and Concrete Construction Products a chance to vote for the products they judge as innovative. A panel of industry experts, many of whom serve on the World of Concrete Educational Advisory Board, reviewed and selected MIP award winners.

POLYHARD SL is a low odor, solvent free, self-leveling slurry that works to protect your floor. Polyhard SL is specially formulated to protect against thermal shock, impact, and chemical exposure while providing you with a durable, high performance floor. PolyHard SL has a high moisture vapor tolerance. Polyhard SL is a high quality slurry that can be installed from a 1/8” neat system to a 3/16” with a media broadcast (3 to 4.8 mm) thickness. Get the best, most versatile slurry on the market today with POLYHARD SL from The Concrete Protector.

Ideal for Industrial environments that demand maximum endurance and strength. Specifically manufactured for ease of use to create superior floors. Broadcast and Topcoats are available options to increase thickness, enhance appearance, and chemical resistance. POLYHARD SL meets USDA flooring Requirements.

FEATURES:

• SANI-TRED TRUSTED TECHNOLOGIES

• LOW ODOR

• SOLVENT FREE

• SELF-LEVELING

• THERMAL SHOCK RESISTANCE

• IMPACT RESISTANT

• CHEMICAL RESISTANT

TYPICAL USES:

• Breweries

• Commercial Kitchens

• Food Processing Facilities

To learn more about POLYHARD SL visit http://theconcreteprotector.com/slurry-urethane-mortar-system/ or call 1-877-743-9732.

About The Concrete Protector

The Concrete Protector is the decorative concrete industries most trusted supplier of products, equipment and training to protect, repair and design concrete. Our goal as a Decorative Concrete Supplier is to ensure that every product we distribute is professionally and carefully DELIVERED and installed.Don’t leave your next job up to chance! Success in installations come through dealing with a well executed plan. Get results you can depend on through our quality products,tech support, and hands on training.