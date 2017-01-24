The Concrete Protector Visits World Of Concrete

Las Vegas, Nevada hosted the 2017 World of Concrete exposition and The Concrete Protector was proud to be a part of it. World of Concrete is a three-day event held at the Las Vegas Convention Center that attracts concrete companies, contractors, and do-it yourselfers from all over the world. The Concrete Protector took part in this three day exposition, showcasing their tools, flooring systems, and unbeatable industry knowledge. The Concrete Protector team from Wapakoneta, Ohio knows decorative concrete and brought that knowledge with them to the Las Vegas Convention Center. From wild poly glitter floors in high-end casinos to rustic concrete wood in elegant Las Vegas showrooms, The Concrete Protector does it all.

The Concrete Protector is not new to World of Concrete; their Graniflex™ system won the coveted “Most Innovative Product” award in 2015 and won the award yet again with Quick Patch in 2016. They are a fast growing, multi-million dollar distribution and training company that returned to Las Vegas for World of Concrete 2017 and to introduce their new products POLYHARD SL and Scientific Concrete Polishing. This year, they brought their 70- foot long booth and representatives from The Concrete Protector, SANI-TRED®, and Scientific Concrete Polishing.

World of Concrete 2017 also saw the launch of POLYHARD SL Urethane Slurry and the introduction of the Scientific Concrete Polishing system. POLYHARD SL is a low odor, solvent free slurry that is extremely durable and protects your floor from thermal shock, impact, and chemical exposure. Scientific Concrete Polishing is the brand new flooring system that revolutionizes concrete polishing with superior tools, products, and floor application process. The Concrete Protector was proud to debut both POLYHARD SL and Scientific Concrete Polishing at World of Concrete 2017.

The Concrete Protector continues to grow their product line and innovate in the decorative concrete industry and look forward to continuing to grow and provide clients with the best materials, products, tools, and installation methods.

About The Concrete Protector

The Concrete Protector is the decorative concrete industries most trusted supplier of products, equipment and training to protect, repair and design concrete. Our goal as a Decorative Concrete Supplier is to ensure that every product we distribute is professionally and carefully DELIVERED and installed.Don\’t leave your next job up to chance! Success in installations come through dealing with a well executed plan. Get results you can depend on through our quality products,tech support, and hands on training.