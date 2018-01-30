The Concrete Protector Unveils Innovative Hologram Unit

In the world of tradeshows and training seminars, catching attention is a key to success. The Concrete Protector are solving that problem with their new MHT unit.

Wapakoneta, OH (PRUnderground) January 30th, 2018

The Concrete Protector, a leader in the exploding multibillion-dollar decorative concrete market, is excited to announce it’s new mobile hologram technology. The Concrete Protector is constantly looking to communicate product info in more engaging ways for training and tradeshows. This led to the production of the MHT (Mobile Hologram Technology) unit that expertly addresses these issues. This one of a kind unit was developed in-house due to a lack of credible and affordable options in the display market that carried the features needed for the multiple sites of The Concrete Protector and also filled their training resource needs. Existing choices were either poorly suited for The Concrete Protector, too expensive or both. The enthusiasm surrounding the new MHT unit is high.

“Our mission is to help contractors grow incredible businesses,” commented The Concrete Protector CEO Joe Quick. “This amazing new unit will help us accomplish that goal more effectively.”

For phase one of the MHT implementation, The Concrete Protector will be unveiling their prototype model at The World of Concrete, the concrete industries largest tradeshow. In later phases, The Concrete Protector intends to use MHT units to facilitate remote live training from their headquarters in Ohio in a much more engaging way than offered by video chat or telepresence systems.

The MHT was built with mobility in mind enabling it to be quickly deployed at tradeshows or in training environments. With a display that is eight times brighter than consumer televisions, the MHT can be used in difficult lighting situations that would wash out competing displays.

Though the MHT is using a technology called Pepper’s Ghost that has been in existence for over a hundred years they are bringing this technology into the 21st century. The Concrete Protector has developed their prototype with a view to sharing the technology with other organizations in the future. In future years full plans will be released with an open source model that will allow other organizations to improve on the MHT and deploy it for their own use.

Greg S., from Ohio, recently said, “I can see how the MHT unit is going to be very valuable both at tradeshows and in training. This is a real breakthrough of the best kind.”

