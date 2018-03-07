The Concrete Protector Earns Prestigious Award For New Concrete Polishing Product

The Concrete Protector is excited to announce that industry experts have honored its Scientific Concrete Polishing system as a Most Innovative Product (MIP).

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) March 7th, 2018

The Concrete Protector is excited to announce that industry experts have honored its Scientific Concrete Polishing system as a Most Innovative Product (MIP). Held annually at World of Concrete, the industry’s only annual international event dedicated to the commercial concrete and masonry, the MIP Award Program showcases products that will transform the concrete industry. Scientific Concrete Polishing received the Experts Choice MIP for the Concrete Surfaces & Decorative Concrete Equipment & Materials category.

The MIP Program allows attendees and readers of Concrete Construction, Masonry Construction, The Concrete Producer, and Concrete Construction Products a chance to vote for the products they judge as innovative. A panel of industry experts, many of whom serve on the World of Concrete Educational Advisory Board, reviewed and selected MIP award winners.

About Scientific Concrete Polishing

Scientific Concrete Polishing saves you money, time, and reduces labor costs thanks to our revolutionary concrete polishing system. Our system uses accepted science and cutting edge products to dramatically change the way you polish and seal your existing concrete floor. Remove all the guesswork of polishing your concrete and choose a scientifically proven process that is effective and easy to understand. No matter how hard your concrete is, you can get a high quality, high gloss polished concrete floor every time from Scientific Concrete Polishing. Learn more about Scientific Concrete Polishing at http://theconcreteprotector.com/scientific-polishing/ or call 1-877-743-9732.

About The Concrete Protector

The Concrete Protector is the decorative concrete industries most trusted supplier of products, equipment and training to protect, repair and design concrete. Our goal as a Decorative Concrete Supplier is to ensure that every product we distribute is professionally and carefully DELIVERED and installed.Don’t leave your next job up to chance! Success in installations come through dealing with a well executed plan. Get results you can depend on through our quality products,tech support, and hands on training.