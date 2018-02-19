The Commander Hotel & Suites to Offer Complimentary Shuttle Service for Guests

The Commander Hotel & Suites will offer Ocean City’s newest complimentary hotel shuttle service for its guests, beginning on Saturday, March 17.

Ocean City, MD (PRUnderground) February 19th, 2018

The Commander Hotel & Suites, which is ranked #5 out of 104 hotels in Ocean City, MD by TripAdvisor, will offer Ocean City’s newest complimentary hotel shuttle service for its guests, beginning on Saturday, March 17. The Commander’s complimentary shuttle will operate through October 31, and will be available seven days per week for groups who are visiting Ocean City for weddings or events as well as individual guests who are vacationing in the area.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to provide our guests with a refreshing getaway in Ocean City, the introduction of our complimentary shuttle service will make our their lives easier by having one less thing that they have to worry about,” says Michael Hayes, General Manager of The Commander Hotel & Suites. “It will provide ground transportation that’s comfortable, relaxing, and incredibly convenient.”

Details about The Commander Hotel & Suites’ complimentary new shuttle service include:

The shuttle is an air conditioned Ford Transport with 14 seats.

It will be owned and operated by the hotel.

Groups need to schedule their shuttle usage one month prior to arrival.

Individual guests need to schedule their shuttle usage 24 hours in advance, and can make their reservations either via phone or at the front desk.

The shuttle is available to all groups and guests who are staying at the hotel.

“We’ll be opening this year on St. Patrick’s Day, which is one month earlier than we usually get started for the season, and the shuttle will be ready to roll as soon as our guests arrive,” says Hayes. “Once they park their cars on our property, they don’t have to be concerned about following driving directions, navigating traffic, or finding a parking space when getting around Ocean City: our shuttle drivers will have all of that taken care of.”

For more information about The Commander Hotel & Suites’ complimentary new shuttle service or to schedule group usage, contact the hotel at (888) 289-6166.

About The Commander Hotel & Suites

Family owned since 1930 and located on the bustling boardwalk of Ocean City, MD, The Commander Hotel & Suites offers 109 newly renovated guest suites – all of which overlook the beach. Ranked #5 in TripAdvisor’s customer reviews of 104 hotels in the market, we aim to deliver superb customer service and meticulous attention to your every need. Whether you choose to stay in one of our clean and spacious Oceanfront Suites, Oceanfront Studios, or Cabana Suites, The Commander Hotel – which was honored with TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence – will provide you with an Ocean City escape that’s comfortable, relaxing, and memorable.