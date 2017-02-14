The Commander Hotel & Suites in Ocean City, MD Completes $5MM Property Renovation

The Commander Hotel & Suites in Ocean City, MD has completed a $5 million renovation of its rooms and lobby/public areas.

The Commander Hotel & Suites, which is ranked #8 in TripAdvisor’s customer reviews of 102 hotels in Ocean City, MD, has completed a $5 million renovation of its rooms and lobby/public areas. The project was developed by locally-owned Blue Water Development in conjunction with The Design Group, an award-winning firm that specializes in environmentally sensitive and energy efficient architectural services.

“I was thrilled to learn of the recent renovations at The Commander Hotel, and when I finally saw them I was captivated,” says Susan L. Jones, Director of the Ocean City Hotel-Motel Restaurant Association. “The décor is stunning and soothing to the senses. Guests will absolutely love the updates, and are sure to find them equally pleasing.”

The Commander Hotel & Suites, which is owned by Will Lynch and Todd Burbage, launched its renovation project in two phases: room upgrades were completed in 2016, and upgrades to the lobby and outdoor public areas will be finished in March.

“The goal of the renovations was to provide The Commander with a facelift that’s fresh and contemporary, yet still has a classic feel that pays homage to the hotel’s history,” says Jeff Schoellkopf, co-owner of The Design Group. “The lobby and public areas are light and airy, and they connect beautifully to the Commander’s oceanfront location.”

The structural, functional, and ergonomic enhancements throughout the property include:

Installation of a new high speed WiFi network

Installation of environmentally friendly LED lighting

Installation of new bath fixtures, furniture, Simmons Beautyrest mattresses, and General Electric stainless steel appliances in all of the hotel’s 109 guest suites (24 with full kitchens)

Installation of dispensers of Olive Branch Natural Body Care products – which are free of parabens, dyes, petroleum, alcohol, and artificial fragrances – in all guest suites

Expansion and renovation of the hotel’s lobby and exterior porch

Construction of a new side porch off of the hotel’s lobby

Installation of new design elements in the lobby and porches, including products by such upscale brands as Jaipur Living rugs, Jofran furniture, Klaussner furnishings, D&W Silks interior foliage, Bassett mirrors, and Casual Comfort outdoor poly furnitures

Installation of a free morning beverage station in the lobby – featuring teas, bottled water, and coffee from Ellis Roasters

Installation of a rebuilt and improved hot water system

“For 87 years, The Commander Hotel & Suites has established a reputation among Ocean City hotels for delivering superb customer service, and the renovations that we’ve made reflect our longstanding goal of providing maximum comfort and relaxation for our guests,” says General Manager Michael Hayes. “Our central location right on the boardwalk, the unique local feel of our property, and our beautiful new rooms, lobby, and porches will surprise the Commander’s regular guests and overjoy our new visitors.”

About The Commander Hotel & Suites

Family owned since 1930 and located on the bustling boardwalk of Ocean City, MD, The Commander Hotel offers 109 newly renovated guest suites – all of which overlook the beach. Ranked #8 in TripAdvisor’s customer reviews of 102 hotels in Ocean City, we aim to deliver superb customer service and meticulous attention to your every need. Whether you choose to stay in one of our clean and spacious Oceanfront Suites, Oceanfront Studios, or Cabana Suites, The Commander Hotel will provide you with an Ocean City escape that is comfortable, relaxing, and memorable.