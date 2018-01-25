The Chicago Bar Association and IXSolutions Announce Exclusive Health Insurance & Benefits Partnership

Partnership will deliver an all-in-one health insurance and benefits solution for individuals, families, and employers

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) January 25th, 2018

The Chicago Bar Association and IXSolutions have announced an exclusive partnership that will provide CBA members with a simple, easy benefits solution. With IXSolutions, members will receive access to quality health insurance and benefits options at an affordable price. Employers will receive an online benefits platform built to help effortlessly manage employee benefits, onboarding, and payroll in one single location.

Members will also receive a personal benefits consultant and a dedicated support team for year-round benefits support.

In tandem, the platform offers employers more time to manage their company by eliminating time spent stressing about employee benefits.

“…when searching for health insurance and other benefits, the IXSolutions team provides clarity and reduces anxiety when searching for health insurance coverage,” says Tyler Sill, Vice President of CBA Insurance Agency “The people are extremely responsive and knowledgeable. I cannot recommend working with IXSolutions more strongly.”

IXSolutions is proud to assist members with their various healthcare needs, and the recognizes that benefits continue to be a challenging topic for employers and individuals alike. As policies from insurance carriers and healthcare regulations continue to change at a rapid pace, the demand for clarity and simplicity has never been greater.

IXSolutions offers a number of products to members, including health, life, dental, and vision insurance; compliance documents; Medicare; HSAs, HRAs, FSAs, and COBRA; and more.

Now, members of The Chicago Bar Association can access comprehensive healthcare insurance options through IXSolutions. More information can be found at www.ixshealth.com/CBA or by calling 888.239.4408. For associations interested in setting up a benefits program for their members, visit www.ixshealth.com/partnership-program.

About IXSolutions

IXSolutions was founded by the owner of Flexible Benefit Service Corporation (Flex), leveraging over 29 years of experience in the health insurance and benefits administration. IXSolutions offers an affordable and easy way to manage employee benefits and access to health insurance that best fits each individual’s needs.