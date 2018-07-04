The Blocks: Blockchain Awards Winners Announced

We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who attended the Blockchain Awards, The Blocks, last week in Amsterdam. We had a fantastic turnout of 850 attendees, celebrating the 2018 Blockchain awards winners.

Amserdam (PRUnderground) July 4th, 2018

The awards took place at The Boathouse RAI Amsterdam, 6-8pm, following a fantastic first day of the Blockchain Expo Europe. Guests were greeted with a drinks and food, followed by Richard Kastelein, Founder of Blockchain News, hosting the exciting celebration of all the shortlisted companies and most importantly the overall winners. The awards recognised the best in Blockchain from outstanding strategy, application, to the effectiveness of blockchain technologies.

We will be announcing dates for the 2019 Blockchain Awards and entry submission soon, watch this space…!

Blockchain Award Winners 2018

Most innovative use of Blockchain in the Supply Chain 2018

Winner: Sweetbridge Runner up: Wirex

Most innovative use of Blockchain in Consumer Rewards Schemes 2018

Winner: Varanida Runner up: Dealoyal

Most innovative use of Blockchain in Gaming & Entertainment 2018

Winner: TriForce Token Runner up: Solutions Hub Ltd

Most innovative use of Blockchain in the Financial Sector 2018

Winner: We Trade Innovations DAC Runner up: Blocktrade

Most innovative use of Blockchain for Social Good 2018

Winner: Zero Carbon Project Ltd Runner up: OS University

ICO: Zero to Hero 2018

Winner: Cindicator Runner up: FunFair Technology

The Blockchain Startup of 2018

Winner: Lucidity Runner up: ShelterZoom

Best Cryptocurrency 2018

Winner: Waves platform Runner up: Nexus

Best Blockchain Technology Developer 2018

Winner: Blocknet Runner up: Gospel

Biggest Contributor to the Rise of Blockchain in 2018

Winner: University of Nicosia Runner up: B9Lab

Judges choice 2018

Winner: Sweetbridge

