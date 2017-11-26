The Best iPhone 7 Plus Cyber Monday Deals for 2017: Cyber Monday Hero Rounds Up the Top Deals

The online deal specialists at Cyber Monday Hero have revealed the best iPhone 7 Plus Cyber Monday deals for 2017.

San Francisco, CA (PRUnderground) November 26th, 2017

Deal comparison website Cyber Monday Hero have been tracking the best iPhone 7 Plus Cyber Monday deals. They have identified the following deals as the best on offer to shoppers for 2017:

In a conscious effort to distinguish the iPhone 7 Plus from the iPhone 7, Apple added a dual camera lens and significantly improved battery life to the 7 Plus. After the recent launch of the iPhone X and iPhone 8, the 7 Plus is the focus of many Cyber Monday deals this year. Shop the entire range of iPhone 7 Plus smartphones at Amazon.

Cyber Monday Hero find the best Black Friday deals for shoppers by tracking the prices of popular consumer products at a number of major retailers. By driving more shoppers online through extended sales periods, total spending during Black Friday 2017 is on track to reach new heights. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), spending during this year’s Black Friday sales season is likely to exceed £700 billion, representing a 4.2% annual increase on last year.

As more and more shoppers head to the web to find deals, Black Friday has transitioned into an online sales event and moved away from the in-store sales that often led to chaotic scenes. According to the NRF over half of total spending during Black Friday 2016 was online. Last year was the first time that e-commerce sales outpaced spending in stores, demonstrating the significance of the web in driving sales.

When do Black Friday deals start? This year retailers are starting deals online on Monday, November 20th and running them until Cyber Monday the following week.

About Cyber Monday Hero

Cyber Monday Hero are a team of deal analysts who compare the most popular Cyber Monday and Black Friday products on sale each year. Cyber Monday Hero participate in the Amazon Associates and other affiliate programs that allows them to earn income on links provided to Amazon.com and additional websites.