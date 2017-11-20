The Best HP Pavilion Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals of 2017 Identified by Cyber Monday Hero

Cyber Monday Hero, a team of e-commerce deal experts, have announced their list of the best Black Friday HP Pavilion deals for 2017.

San Francisco, CA (PRUnderground) November 20th, 2017

Deals analysts at Cyber Monday Hero are comparing and recording the best HP Pavilion Black Friday deals. The following have been identified as the most popular deals for 2017:

The HP Pavilion suite of laptops and desktop computers includes the best-selling x360 2-in-1, Pavilion 15 and Pavilion 17 laptops. Particularly popular amongst college students due to their affordability and reliability, the HP Pavilion range offer impressive battery life and perform well at the essential tasks.

Cyber Monday Hero lists the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts available to shoppers on a number of popular consumer goods. Online spending during Black Friday 2017 is already outperforming previous sales events, thanks to a higher number of shoppers and more deals on offer. Last year shoppers spent close to $700 billion during the holiday shopping season, according to data released by the National Retail Federation. Spending has been on the rise each year, growing at a rate of 5% on average for the past six years.

Whilst several years ago Black Friday was a day where hordes of shoppers descended upon stores across the country, more and more shoppers are now turning to the web to find the best deals. According to the National Retail Federation more people shopped online than in store over the Black Friday weekend last year, underlining the importance of web based traffic in boosting sales.

Black Friday sales week kicks off on November 20th and runs through the Thanksgiving weekend, ending shortly after Cyber Monday.

