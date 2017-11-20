The Best DJI Spark Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals of 2017: Deal Tomato Reports Top Deals

Online shopping comparison website Deal Tomato have announced the best DJI Spark Black Friday 2017 discounts available.

November 20th, 2017

Deals analysts at Deal Tomato are comparing and recording the best DJI Spark Black Friday deals. The following have been identified as the most popular deals for 2017:

The smallest and most affordable drone ever released by DJI, the Spark is a revolutionary camera drone that delivers 1080P HD video and impressive flight controls. For Black Friday we’re seeing online retailers discount the price of the Spark considerably.

Analysts at Deal Tomato monitor deals from the biggest online retailers in order to identify the best savings for shoppers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Black Friday continues to be a vital sales day for major retailers with sales for 2017 set to break last year’s total. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), spending during this year’s Black Friday sales season is likely to exceed £700 billion, representing a 4.2% annual increase on last year.

This year a huge number of deals are available online, marking a shift away from in-store Black Friday sales and the overcrowding that often resulted. Estimates from the NRF Survey indicate that over half (52%) of Black Friday shoppers went online in 2016, highlighting the growing importance of e-commerce in driving Black Friday sales.

Deals from the big retailers start on Monday November 20th and run until the end of Cyber Monday on November 27th.

Deal Tomato will be updating their site daily with DJI Spark Black Friday deals.

