The Best CBD Products Are Pure, Lab Tested And Extracted Using The Cleanest Methods Says CBDReVu

New Brunswick, NJ (PRUnderground) April 3rd, 2018

The best CBD products should be pure products with minimal extra ingredients, should be lab tested by an independent 3rd party testing lab to ensure the products’ authenticity and should be extracted from hemp using the cleanest extraction methods available, according to CBDReVu see here https://cbdrevu.com/

The CBDReVu portal provides a good starting point for consumers looking to compare CBD products. The lack of regulation and guidelines for CBD manufacturers make the CBD market a minefield for consumers. There is no shortage of disreputable brands offering inferior products and often at exorbitant prices. Many inferior CBD products on the market are manufactured using inferior production methods that involve extracting CBD with hazardous solvents, like propane butane and other petroleum-based products, among other pitfalls, so it is incumbent upon consumers to do some homework before deciding on a brand to purchase. Public demand for CBD products continues to grow rapidly and CBDReVu.com has brand profiles most of the well-known brands.

Among the relevant buying criteria of interest to consumers are factors such as whether or not the product is organic and whether or not the product is pure. The purity issue usually refers to whether the product contains unnecessary ingredients but also refers to whether 3rd party lab testing has been done on product samples to determine if any harmful substances are present in the product samples.

CBDReVu is an advertiser supported website that offers a number of advertising and sponsorship opportunities for CBD companies. Additionally, the site now has a section devoted to the aftermarket for the resale of CBD and hemp related domain names. Interested companies and individuals can contact the company through the contact page on the site to get details.

Current recently updated CBD oil reviews on CBDReVu include the following well known brands; CBDPure, CBDPet, CBDPure Softgels 750, Receptra Naturals, Charlotte’s Web CBD from the Stanley Brothers by CW Hemp, Bluebird Botanicals, Herts Hemp, Endoca Hemp Oil, CBD Essence, Irie CBD, HempMeds RSHO Real Scientific Hemp Oil, VitaCBD, NU Leaf Naturals, Elixinol, Kannaway Pure, Sensi Seeds, Rick Simpson Oil, Restorative Botanicals, and more with new reviews being added monthly.

CBDReVu.com is not a store and does not sell products. CBDReVu.com features news about CBD and product profiles, ratings and reviews of most popular CBD products.

CBDReVu.com advises consumers to avoid any CBD brands that make any health claims about their products since any potential benefits are speculative until proven, thus any such claims are inappropriate. CBDReVu.com further advises consumers to consult with a licensed physician and pharmacist before using products containing the ingredient CBD, also known as cannabidiol, especially for persons on any medications or with underlying medical conditions, or who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

About CBDReVu.com

CBDReVu.com is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA and writes about CBD products.