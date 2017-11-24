The Best Canon EOS 5D DSLR Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals of 2017 Identified by Tim Marr

Tim Marr have published their official round-up of the best Canon 5D Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts for 2017.

Boston, MA (PRUnderground) November 24th, 2017

Tim Marr have compared deals across the web to identify the top Canon 5D Black Friday deals for 2017:

Canon are one of the most established camera brands in the world, manufacturing a wide range of digital SLR cameras in addition to point-and-shoot cameras like the Powershot. The EOS 5D Mark III offers a 22.3MP full-frame CMOS censor, 1080p HD video and up to 6fps shooting allowing for excellent clarity of photo. The Mark IV, meanwhile, boasts Canon’s all-new 30.4 Megapixel full-frame sensor and 4K video shooting.

Deal analysts at Tim Marr help shoppers find discounts on a host of products for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The biggest online retailers still see Black Friday as the biggest sales event of the year thanks to shoppers’ seemingly endless enthusiasm for finding great deals. Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales week is expected to be the biggest on record with professional services firm, Deloitte, predicting total sales value to reach $700 billion.

Shoppers are transitioning towards researching deals and making purchases online during the Black Friday sales week. Statistics made available by the NRF reveal that last year 110 million shoppers headed to the web for Black Friday deals. In comparison, 99 million traveled to brick and mortar stores to access discounts.

This year deals begin online on Monday November 20th and run for an entire week through to Cyber Monday on November 27th.

