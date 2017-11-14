The Best Apple Watch Series 3 Black Friday Deals for 2017: Tim Marr Rounds Up the Best Deals

Black Friday deal experts from Tim Marr have identified the top Apple Watch Series 3 deals of Black Friday 2017.

Atlanta, GA (PRUnderground) November 13th, 2017

The team of deal review experts at Tim Marr are comparing the best Apple Watch Series 3 Black Friday deals. The best value deals for shoppers this year are:

The Apple Watch Series 3 was released in September 2017 and boasts several hardware improvements on its predecessors. The new Series 3 watch comes in two forms, one with in built cellular LTE connectivity and GPS and the other with just GPS. This year retailers have discounted both the data enabled and GPS Apple Watch 3 in time for Black Friday.

Researchers at Tim Marr identify the best deals on the most popular consumer products for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Forecasters are already predicting that Black Friday 2017 is going to surpass previous years’ sales to become the busiest online shopping day in history. Last year shoppers spent close to $700 billion during the holiday shopping season, according to data released by the National Retail Federation. Spending has been on the rise each year, growing at a rate of 5% on average for the past six years.

Originally Black Friday was a 24 hour sales event with shoppers queueing for hours to access discounts at brick and mortar stores. In recent years e-commerce has made up an ever greater share of Black Friday sales. Estimates from the NRF Survey indicate that over half (52%) of Black Friday shoppers went online in 2016, highlighting the growing importance of e-commerce in driving Black Friday sales.

Deals from the big retailers start on Monday November 20th and run until the end of Cyber Monday on November 27th.

