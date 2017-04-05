The AutoDock to Launch Kickstarter Campaign

Pledgers will receive exclusive special pricing and other benefits

STOW, OHIO (PRUnderground) April 5th, 2017

The team behind The AutoDock is thrilled to announce that their innovative, leading-edge charging system is coming to Kickstarter.

Kickstarter users will have the opportunity to receive exclusive special pricing and other perks when they pledge to the production of The AutoDock.

The new charging system offers an automated robotic unit that seamlessly adjusts devices to provide optimal charging. When users choose their connector type and make a one-time adjustment, The AutoDock is ready to reliably make the wired connection automatically.

The AutoDock quells problems caused by broken cords and is both data friendly and fast charge compatible. The AutoDock will be available in all connectors, including iPhone Lightning, Micro-USB, and USB-Type C.

The AutoDock is slated for launch on Kickstarter on April 11, 2017. More information can be found at https://www.the-autodock.com.

About The AutoDock

The AutoDock offers the latest in charging technology. The unit is compatible with today’s latest smartphones, offering a robotic system for optimal charging.