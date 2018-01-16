The AppShow Returns and launches The History of the Future Scavenger Hunt

The first venue created to demo new apps live to consumers returns in 2018, this time focused on Augmented Reality.

San Francisco, CA (PRUnderground) January 16th, 2018

The AppShow has always been ahead of its time, showcasing apps like Uber and Waze, when they were emerging technology, well before they became household names. On January 23d, the formerly multi city, AppShow proudly returns for its 20th Edition. The reboot is in direct response to the wide demand from global technology and business audiences who had attended in previous years. To commemorate the revival, the January 23d AppShow will focus on augmented reality apps, one of the fastest growing sectors in technology today.

The show will also be among the first events to implement an AR app as part of the event. To create the interactive experience, the AppShow partnered with Membit, the first geolocative photo sharing app that allows pictures to be placed and viewed in the exact location they were captured. Membit’s patented Human Positioning System (TM) allows for markerless augmented reality to be used anytime, anywhere, by anyone.

Anyone in San Francisco can use the Membit AR app to find images showing moments in app history, or “Membits” from previous AppShows in several locations around San Francisco. Participants who find all of the Membits left by the AppShow organizers will receive VIP access to the January 23d AR AppShow and be entered in a drawing to win an Acer Mixed Reality Headset.

“As we relaunch The AppShow with a focus on augmented reality, we wanted to give people a pure and easy way to experience AR that works,” said Seth Socolow, Executive Producer, The AppShow. “Membit is one of the early leaders in outdoor AR on smartphones, so it was an obvious choice. With Membit, in a matter of a couple of days, we were able to easily create a scavenger hunt to highlight app history associated with the AppShow and San Francisco. New and old app enthusiasts will really enjoy seeing first hand the mixture of real-world spaces and digital content that AR offers.”

“When we learned about the incredible history of the AppShow it seemed like a natural application for Membit. Membit is all about telling stories about places, and now people walking down these streets in San Francisco will know the part that these places played in the history of Apps,“ said Membit CEO Jay Van Buren.

HOW TO PLAY

Anyone in San Francisco who wants to participate in the scavenger hunt should first, download the membit app (iphone or iPad only) from http://get.membit.co and then navigate on the map to central San Francisco, or if you’re in central SF, the app will automatically open showing that area. Next tap on search and select #AppShow to see only the membits that are part of the history of the AppShow. Visit each of the four (4) locations to see the history of the AppShow and make your own with a selfie membit there to prove you made it to that location. Now you’re part of the history of the AppShow too!

January 23d AR AppShow

With Apple’s launch of ARKit and Google’s launch of ARCore, app developers around the world have started a whole new innovation cycle to show the world what can be done with this amazing new augmented reality technology on mobile phones. More than ever these apps need to be seen live, in order for their full utility to be understood. Join us for 10 rapid fire augmented reality app demos in an hour, by the people who created them. Learn more about ARKit and ARCore technology and how it could be applied to your business.

When: January 23, 2018, 6-9 PM

Where: DocuSign Executive Briefing Center, 221 Main St., Suite 1500 San Francisco, CA 94105

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ar-appshow-january-23-2018-tickets-39623974374

Watch Online: http://appshow.com/live (7-8 PM Pacific)

About The AppShow

The AppShow discovers and breaks some of the hottest apps. Past presenters were featured in the New York Times, BBC, CNN and elsewhere after appearing in the AppShow. The AppShow was created specifically as the first venue to demo mobile apps live to consumers, the media. Our edict is to bring together 10 App developers to demo their newsworthy new apps and unrecognized app gems to a live audience with an exciting social backdrop. The events are also streamed live on the web and archived online. The dialogue amongst the presenters and the audience is rich with questions and answers about how the apps work, new development techniques, and how to build an audience for a new app. Learn about some of the coolest apps and meet the people behind them. For more information, please visit us at AppShow.com and please follow us on Twitter at @AppShow.

About Membit

Membit™ is a new way to share memories. When you make a membit, you leave an image in place for other Membit users to find and enjoy. With Membit, you can share the past of a place with the present, or share the present of a place with the future. Membit is a geolocative photo sharing app that allows pictures to be placed and viewed in the exact location they were captured. Membit’s patented Human Positioning System (TM) allows for markerless Augmented Reality to be used anytime, anywhere, by anyone.“About as close as we got to seeing a time machine at TC Disrupt.” One of the 20 most fascinating iOS apps from TechCrunch Disrupt,” MacWorld. Membit is available for iphone and ipad. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @membitinc for updates and for more information, please visit us at www.membit.co

