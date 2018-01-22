The American Environmental Health Foundation Announces Affordable Environment-Friendly Products

Dallas, TX (PRUnderground) January 22nd, 2018

The American Environmental Health Foundation (AEHF) has introduced a range of home and personal care products at attractive prices. The products are designed to meet the needs of chemically sensitive and environmentally aware individuals. The customers will be able to find cleaners, laundry detergent, shampoo and bodywash, moisturizing lotions in the products category. Founded in 1975 by William, J. Rea, M.D. of the Environmental Health Center-Dallas, the organization is dedicated to the environmental causes of illnesses.

AEHF is a non-profit organization founded to provide research and education into Chemical Sensitivity. Over the past 24 years, the organization has funded numerous major medical research projects and sponsored 28 International Symposiums for physicians and scientists from around the world. It has also sponsored a number of public conferences dealing with environmental health issues including A.D.D. and indoor air quality. All the funding for research and education comes from donations and the proceeds from the Foundation store, internet store and catalog sales.

All the products by AEHF are made with the chemically sensitive in mind, using natural ingredients that are safe for the environment. Apart from home cleaning and personal care products, it also offers mold test kits; organic cotton clothing, charcoal and ceramic masks, air filters and purifiers, water filtration systems, vitamin and mineral supplements among other products. In the modern times, with increasing levels of pollution, pesticides, chemical waste, and electromagnetic frequencies, the environment is at risk like never before. People are forgetting that some of the industrialization is compromising personal health. AEHF strives to create awareness by funding projects that work towards the betterment of the environment and offer research on the link between health and environmental causes. More information about the foundation and the products can be seen at aehf.com.

Contact Details:

Company: American Environmental Health Foundation

8345 Walnut Hill Lane Suite 225

Dallas, TX 75231

Country:USA

Phone: (214) 361-9515 / (800) 428-2343

Fax: (214) 361-2534

Email: aehf@aehf.com

Website: http://www.AEHF.com

