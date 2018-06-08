The Alternative Board Ranked #1 Best Business Consulting Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine

With over 25 years of success coaching global business owners through its proprietary peer advisory model, The Alternative Board has been officially recognized as the leading business consulting franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.

Denver, CO (PRUnderground) June 8th, 2018

The Alternative Board (TAB) was named #1 Best Business Consulting and Coaching Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine. This recognition comes just months after being ranked in the top fifty percent of Entrepreneur’s 39th Annual Franchise 500 list, alongside internationally-recognized organizations such as 7-Eleven Inc., McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts and The UPS Store.

“We are very honored to receive this recognition, but not entirely surprised,” says Jason Zickerman, President of The Alternative Board. “The Alternative Board has been operating for over 25 years, and in that time, the franchise has grown internationally, and it’s members have reported tremendous growth as a result of its coaching services.”

The recognition was awarded based on an evaluation of over 150 data points, including size and growth, costs and fees, brand strength, franchisee support, and financial stability and strength. The 110 franchises that were ranked as “the best of the best” in their respective categories ranged from established brands like Baskin-Robbins to up-and-comers like Lendio. Entrepreneur confirmed that the list is not an endorsement, but an unbiased ranking of the peak players in each industry in 2018.

The Alternative Board is a peer-based business consulting franchise, with offices throughout the US, Canada, Europe, and New Zealand — with more international offices slated for opening in the coming year. TAB boards consist of monthly meetings where entrepreneurs of non-competing companies talk through business challenges and help each other increase revenue while streamlining operations so they can achieve their personal vision of success.

“Entrepreneur created its Franchise 500 list to help prospective franchisees identify the most profitable and well-regarded organizations before investing their time and money,” adds Zickerman. “TAB’s recognition as the number one business coaching and consulting franchise solidifies it as a top choice for those looking to profit on an existing consulting brand.”

The Alternative Board is the global leader of peer-based business advisory boards, with more than 3,000 members across the world. For more information about the franchise model or to schedule an interview with Jason Zickerman, contact lynn(at)contentfac(dot)com.

About The Alternative Board

The Alternative Board helps forward-thinking business owners grow their businesses, increase profitability and improve their lives by leveraging local business advisory boards, private business coaching and proprietary strategic services.